Call Of Duty cheat seller removes COD-related cheats following lawsuit from Activsion

As tired a phrase as “they must be hacking” is when getting bested in competitive shooters, sometimes other players really are cheating. There will be fewer of those now, at least for the time being, thanks to a lawsuit brought by Activision against a website selling cheat tools for Call Of Duty: Warzone and other Call Of Duty games.

Cheat selling site CxCheats announced via their Discord server that they would cease development of Call Of Duty cheats following a lawsuit from Activision. The server does not appear to be accessible anymore, though a screenshot of the announcement has been posted to Reddit.

“As some of you may know, Activision Publishing, Inc has filed a lawsuit against CxCheats.net and has made it clear to us that our services violate their Terms of Use. As a result of our lawsuit with Activision, we have agreed to cease development and support for all Call Of Duty related products or services sold through the site. These products will not be returning to CxCheats in any form. You also should be aware that using third-party tools in Call Of Duty may result in the suspension or banning of your account by Activision Publishing, Inc or the games developers. We apologize for any pain we’ve caused to players of Call Of Duty.”

Although the website is currently inaccessible, our corporate siblings at Eurogamer report that Apex Legends and PUBG cheats were still listed for sale on the site even after Call Of Duty cheats had been removed. That doesn’t lend a whole lot of credence to the apology itself, but I suppose I wasn’t expecting any genuine remorse.



This is yet another move by Activision and Infinity Ward to cut down on cheating in Call Of Duty: Warzone. They previously banned 50,000 cheaters from Warzone, though that number has certainly increased since. They’ve also matched cheaters together in cheater lobbies and enforced mandatory two-factor authentication. Meanwhile in Modern Warfare, console players are ditching cross-play to avoid PC players for fear of cheating.

Even for all that, this certainly won’t be the last we hear of cheaters in Warzone or other Call Of Duty games. The fight for a fair battlefield will continue as always, but seeing one source of cheats removed is a nice battle won in the war.