Fall Guys charity contest earns $1 million pledge to Special Effect

Two weeks ago, Mediatonic challenged popular gaming brands and personalities to a charity bidding war. The prize would be a Fall Guys skin dedicated to the one that pledged the highest donation to gaming accessibility organisation Special Effect. The contest has run its course and Mediatonic have declared a $1 million/£748.060 group pledge the winner.

The donation will be a collaborative effort between gaming streamer Ninja, YouTuber Mr. Beast, G2 Esports, and Aim Lab.

Crowns should be held in the palms of those who continue to do good 👑 We've teamed up with @G2esports, @Ninja & @MrBeast to pledge $1,000,000 for charity! @SpecialEffect you dropped this 👑 pic.twitter.com/siBA3q819d — Aim Lab (@aimlab) August 31, 2020

The group snagged the winning pledge in the final moments from YouTuber FGTeeV who had previously promised a $510,000/£381,510 donation. I’m almost inclined to question the sportsmanship of a group donation but heck, it resulted in doubling the amount of money being given to Special Effect which is the real win here.

Mediatonic say that they’ll be making four skins, one for each member of the pledge pact, although some folks are doing their best to design a four-way combo skin. I can at least rest easy knowing that it won’t be a peach head skin with an “ask me about my butthole” shirt funded by the bidet company that was in the running.

Special Effect is a UK-based charity organisation that creates and lends specialised gaming controllers to players with physical disabilities. You can find out more about Special Effect on their website.