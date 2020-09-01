Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Ray tracing is the big buzz word of 2020 in PC gaming, and more ray tracing games have just been announced during today’s big Nvidia Ampere RTX 3000 reveal. To help you keep track of them all, we’ve created this list of all the confirmed ray tracing games you can play on PC right now, as well which this year’s new PC games will get ray tracing support in the future. And because ray tracing tends to go hand in hand with Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS tech these days, we’ve also listed all the current and upcoming games that support DLSS, too.

At time of writing, you still need an Nvidia RTX card to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, but the next-gen AMD Navi graphics cards will support ray tracing as well when they launch later this year, so soon it won’t matter which type of graphics card you own if you want to get in on this fancy new realistic lighting technology.

Right now, the number of ray tracing games you can actually play on PC is still very small, but we expect this list to start looking a bit healthier once the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch at the end of 2020. Both of these next-gen consoles will have built-in ray tracing support, which will hopefully mean that more developers will start adding ray tracing to their games as a matter of course. For now, though, these are all the ray tracing games on PC you can play right now.

Ray tracing games you can play right now:

Fortnite

Minecraft

Battlefield V

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Control

Deliver Us The Moon

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Quake II RTX

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Stay in the Light

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Amid Evil

Bright Memory

As you can see, the list of ray tracing games you can play right now is pretty small, although we got a couple of big additions in the form of Fortnite during today’s RTX 3000 event. The good news is that more ray tracing games are on the way, and below we’ve listed all the other upcoming ray tracing games we currently know about. There’s no guarantee these games will get ray tracing at launch – we’re still waiting for Doom Eternal’s ray tracing support, for example, and Assetto Corsa Competizione ended up cancelling its ray tracing support altogether – but with a little bit of luck, the games you see below will eventually join the ray tracing games listed above.

Ray tracing games on the way:

Cyberpunk 2077

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Observer: System Redux

Dying Light 2

Atomic Heart

Doom Eternal

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Enlisted

Justice

JX3

Synced: Off-Planet

DLSS games you can play right now:

Fortnite

Death Stranding

F1 2020

Final Fantasy XV

Anthem

Battlefield V

Monster Hunter: World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro Exodus

Control

Deliver Us The Moon

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Bright Memory

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the number of DLSS games you can play right now is also pretty minuscule. According to Nvidia, lots more are on the way, but several games they’ve announced still haven’t received their intended DLSS support. The DLSS games listed above the ones we definitely know have it at time of writing, and we’re steadily working our way through the games listed below to see if they’ve been updated, so watch this space.

DLSS games on the way: