Nvidia Ampere: everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 GPUs

Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series of next-gen graphics cards are official. After unveiling their new Ampere GPU architecture back in May, Nvidia have finally lifted the lid on the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and their Titan-class RTX 3090 GPUs, detailing their specs, price and release date in their online GeForce event. Here’s everything you need to know.

There were three RTX 3000 graphics cards announced this evening: the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The RTX 3070 promises faster performance than the RTX 2080 Ti for a fraction of the cost, while the RTX 3080 is set to deliver twice as much performance as the existing RTX 2080 Super for the same price. The RTX 3090, meanwhile, is an enormous GPU that is set to replace Nvidia’s Titan RTX card, and can allegedly hit a full 60fps at 8K resolutions.

Nvidia Ampere / RTX 3000 series release date

Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPUs will have a staggered release schedule over the coming months, with the RTX 3080 launching first on September 17th. The RTX 3090 will then follow on September 24th, while the 3070 will come later sometime in October. Nvidia didn’t specify an exact date for the RTX 3070 during their GeForce presentation, but I’ll update this article with more information as soon as it’s confirmed.

Nvidia Ampere / RTX 3000 series price

Let’s start with the big one. At the moment, we only have US pricing for Nvidia’s RTX 3000 cards, but the RTX 3090 is set to cost $1499. The RTX 3080, on the other hand, will start at $699, while the RTX 3070 will start from $499 – which is pretty darn impressive if it’s meant to have RTX 2080 Ti-beating performance.

Nvidia Ampere / RTX 3000 series specs

How are these graphics cards going to achieve this level of power? It all comes down to their specs, which are based on Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture and their second generation RTX tech. Ampere as a whole will bring 1.9x performance per watt improvements over their existing Turing architecture, according to Nvidia, and it will also make use of the world’s fastest memory standard, GDDR6X, which has been built in collaboration with Micron.

Ampere will also introduce third generation Tensor Cores for dramatically improved DLSS, as well as second generation RT (or ray tracing cores) that can deliver twice as many ray and triangle intersections as Turing. At the moment, Nvidia have only provided a very vague, teraflops-based outline for the specific specs of their three new RTX 3000 graphics cards, but I’ve summarised what we know so far below and will update this article with more information about their base and boost clock speeds and memory clock speeds as soon as it’s available.

RTX 3090 specs:

36 shader TFLOPS

69 RT-TFLOPS

285 Tensor-TFLOPS

24GB GDDR6X memory

RTX 3080 specs:

30 shader TFLOPS

58 RT-TFLOPS

238 Tensor-TFLOPS

10GB GDDR6X memory

RTX 3070 specs:

20 shader TFLOPS

40 RT-TFLOPS

163 Tensor-TFLOPS

8GB GDDR6 memory

To help put those numbers into at least a little bit of perspective, Nvidia also showed off this handy chart, detailing where their new RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards sit alongside their current 20-series siblings, and even Nvidia’s older GTX 10 series.

Nvidia outlined their new dual axial fan design, too, confirming those earlier rumours that showed the RTX 3080 having two fans on either side of the graphics card rather just the one. This allows up to 55% more airflow than their previous fan design, and is up to 3x quieter and 30% more efficient, according to Nvidia.

Each fan is independently controlled, too, with the backside fan pulling air through its heatpipe and expelling it out of your PC case’s rear system fan, while the frontside fan expels air out of the ports bracket. Here’s how it works in practice:

Nvidia didn’t go into their new 12-pin power connector, but as we can see from the image of the RTX 3070 below, it’s definitely there. In Nvidia’s previous graphics card design video teaser, they implied an adapter for your existing 8-pin connectors will be included in the box of their RTX 3000 series, but I’ll update this with a full confirmation as soon as I have it.

As for the RTX 3000 series’ ray tracing performance, this is also set to dramatically improve over the previous generation, as you’d expect. Admittedly, it’s a little harder to unpick exactly how much of an improvement we’re going to see generation on generation, as Nvidia only provided figures that included DLSS switched on as well, and even then their graphs were a little unclear in terms of specific figures.

They are, however, claiming that the RTX 3090 will be the “world’s first 8K gaming GPU”, and will be able to play games at 8K resolutions with ray tracing and DLSS swiched on. It will also be capable of recording 8K HDR gameplay footage with Nvidia’s Shadowplay app, and most importantly will support HDMI 2.1.

Those are the headline facts for Nvidia’s RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Ampere GPUs, and I’ll be updating this article with more information as and when I get it.