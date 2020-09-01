Nvidia's RTX 3000 GPUs will come with Watch Dogs Legion and a year of GeForce Now for free

If the comparatively low prices of the new Nvidia Ampere RTX 3000 graphics cards weren’t already enough to tempt you into upgrading your GPU this year, then Nvidia’s freshly-announced RTX 3000 bundle will no doubt sweeten the deal further. I mean, RTX 2080 Ti-level performance for £469 / $499 on the RTX 3070 is already a tantalising proposition, I must admit, but anyone who buys who of Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs will also get a free copy of the ray tracing and DLSS-enabled Watch Dogs Legion for their trouble, as well as a year’s subscription to their cloud gaming GeForce Now service.

Available from September 17th (the same day the RTX 3080 launches worldwide) until October 29th (when Watch Dogs Legion comes out), you’ll need to buy a qualifying RTX 3070, RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 graphics card or desktop PC from a participating retailer to claim your game bundle. You’ll find a full list of said card models, PCs and retailers on Nvidia’s website. Naturally, you’ll have to wait until Watch Dogs Legions comes out before you can start playing your free digital copy of the game, but the GeForce Now Founders subscription will begin as soon as your bundle code is redeemed through Nvidia’s website (which must be done by November 30th, otherwise it will all be for nothing).



Admittedly, you probably won’t get much use out of the GeForce Now subscription with the current state of the world being what it is, but should you eventually find yourself outside, away with from your PC with just a laptop, Chromebook or Android phone at your disposal (plus a decent Wi-Fi connection), then you’ll be able to carry on playing your games on the go – provided they’re supported by GeForce Now, that is, which is still a worryingly small proportion of most people’s Steam libraries. Naturally, Watch Dogs Legion will be one of said games supported by GeForce Now at launch, so at least you’ll be able to carry on playing the game you got for free with yer shiny new graphics card.

Still, I’m looking forward to playing Watch Dogs Legions when it comes out at the end of October, especially with its ray traced London reflections and freshly confirmed DLSS support. Admittedly, the last round of E3 previews for Watch Dogs Legion confirmed it was getting DLSS support, but it’s good to have Nvidia give it the official thumbs up all the same. Plus, they’ve made a new tracing and DLSS trailer for the occasion, which you can see above.

Nvidia have also confirmed that Watch Dogs Legions will have a special DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 8K gaming, too, which sounds properly bonkers at the moment, but sort of makes sense if you’re planning on dropping £1399 / $1499 for their Titan-class RTX 3090 card come the end of September (as well as one of LG’s super fancy £3000 / $4000 8K OLED TVs in place of the currently non-existent 8K gaming monitors).

“The new DLSS Ultra Performance mode delivers 9x AI Super Resolution (1440p internal rendering output at 8K using AI), while maintaining crisp image quality,” Nvidia said on their GeForce blog. “And along with the GeForce RTX 3090’s 24GB frame buffer and powerful rendering capabilities, 8K is now a reality, even in demanding ray-traced games like Watch Dogs Legion.”

Remember, you’ve only got between September 17th and October 29th to make the most of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 bundle, so you’ll need to decide whether you’re finally going to make that all important graphics card upgrade pretty sharpish if you want to take advantage of it.