Overwatch's Bastion gets the attack helicopter buff he never needed in a new mod

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

1st September 2020 / 4:23PM

Ah, the Overwatch Workshop. It’s an excellent tool for creating all sorts of wacky modded game modes in Blizzard’s colourful hero shooter, and players have produced some real gems with it since it was added. From Weeping Angels to a self-playing piano you can import songs to, there are endless possibilities. But for all of the weird and wonderful things players have made, sometimes it’s the simple concepts that can be the most fun. For example, have you ever wondered what it would be like if Bastion was an attack helicopter?

Did I say fun? I meant terrifying. Bastion is scary enough to go up against when he’s sitting in a corner somewhere on the ground, let alone when he’s mowing you down from above. Attack helicopter Bastion is a Workshop mod made by Reddit user “Rarithlynx”, which, as you’ve probably guessed by now, turns Bastion into a flying murder-bot.

I made Bastion into an attack helicopter again, this time using Overwatch’s Workshop (A2BTM) from r/Overwatch

Naturally, I had to have a go of this myself. The weird thing about this is that you’re actually not properly playing as Bastion. Rarithlynx has made it so you’re technically playing as Echo (a robot who is actually supposed to be able to fly), but with Bastion’s model kind of put over the top.

Here I am, experiencing the fleeting thrill of aerial superiority. In hindsight I should’ve put a Pharah on the opposite team for a true test of airborne firepower.

Despite me raining bullets down on them, the other team did manage to take me out eventually, at which point the mod kinda… broke. It pulled me out of turret mode and left me in his standing recon form, which was much less effective to shoot players with.

Regardless, this is definitely one to add to my list of bizarre Workshop modes wot I like. If you wanna try it out yourself, whack the code A2BTM into the Workshop and you, too, can become an attack helicopter.

It’s also worth mentioning this isn’t even the first time this person has sent Bastion into the skies. Rarithlynx remade the robot in Unity and gave him an Apache Helicopter ultimate. Why not?

