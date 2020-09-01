Scan's stylish Core i7, RTX 2070 Super desktop is £150 off right now

Intel’s Gamer Days deals continue this week with discounts aplenty across a whole range of retailers, and the next one I wanted to highlight is this gaming desktop deal from Scan UK. They’ve currently slashed £150 off their 3XS Arctic Evo RTX PC, taking this normally £1650 desktop down to £1500. Inside, you get one of Intel’s brand-new Core i7-10700K CPUs as well as an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and it also comes with a free code for Marvel’s Avengers when it launches on September 4th.

Of course, buying a new PC right now when we’re about to get next-gen Nvidia Ampere graphics cards unveiled this evening might be a tad foolish if you’re the type of person who wants the latest and greatest whenever you buy a new PC, but for those of you looking to bag yourself a bit of a bargain that will still last you for plenty of years to come, Scan’s Arctic Evo RTX build puts together a great set of components for the money.

As mentioned above, you get Intel’s brand-new Core i7-10700K processor along with an Asus GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, which is paired with 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM clocked at 3000MHz, a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD, and an all-in-one liquid cooler. As for the chassis, Scan have picked NZXT’s stylish white H511 case for the Arctic Evo RTX, giving it a nice, clean look.

If you’d rather wait for Nvidia’s RTX 3000 reveal before you decide on your next graphics card upgrade, though, then Scan also have a couple of Intel CPU and motherboard combos on sale as well as part the same Intel Gamer Days promotion. Alas, it’s only the super expensive ones that have a sizeable chunk of money shaved off them, but all of them come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, regardless of whether you get one that’s technically on sale or not.

Indeed, some of them come with RAM, too, such as the Core i7-9700K / Asus ROG motherboard and 16GB RAM combo linked above. However, given that the Core i5-10600K provides nigh-on identical gaming speeds to the Core i7-9700K, you’re probably better off opting for the Core i5 combo and buying RAM separately to get a better price. Just make sure you also get a reasonably beefy power supply to go with it, too, as the Core i5-10600K is a real power hog.

As for our US pals, the best gaming PC deal I’ve seen so far is Newegg’s Core i7 / RTX 2060 Super desktop, which is down to $1300 at the moment, giving you a saving of $200. They also have a Core i7 / RTX 2070 Super desktop for $1350, too, plus loads of similar CPU and motherboard combos.