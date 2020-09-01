Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Scan's stylish Core i7, RTX 2070 Super desktop is £150 off right now

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

1st September 2020 / 12:45PM

An angled and side on view of Scan's 3XS Arctic Evo RTX gaming desktop PC

Intel’s Gamer Days deals continue this week with discounts aplenty across a whole range of retailers, and the next one I wanted to highlight is this gaming desktop deal from Scan UK. They’ve currently slashed £150 off their 3XS Arctic Evo RTX PC, taking this normally £1650 desktop down to £1500. Inside, you get one of Intel’s brand-new Core i7-10700K CPUs as well as an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and it also comes with a free code for Marvel’s Avengers when it launches on September 4th.

Of course, buying a new PC right now when we’re about to get next-gen Nvidia Ampere graphics cards unveiled this evening might be a tad foolish if you’re the type of person who wants the latest and greatest whenever you buy a new PC, but for those of you looking to bag yourself a bit of a bargain that will still last you for plenty of years to come, Scan’s Arctic Evo RTX build puts together a great set of components for the money.

As mentioned above, you get Intel’s brand-new Core i7-10700K processor along with an Asus GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, which is paired with 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM clocked at 3000MHz, a 1TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD, and an all-in-one liquid cooler. As for the chassis, Scan have picked NZXT’s stylish white H511 case for the Arctic Evo RTX, giving it a nice, clean look.

If you’d rather wait for Nvidia’s RTX 3000 reveal before you decide on your next graphics card upgrade, though, then Scan also have a couple of Intel CPU and motherboard combos on sale as well as part the same Intel Gamer Days promotion. Alas, it’s only the super expensive ones that have a sizeable chunk of money shaved off them, but all of them come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, regardless of whether you get one that’s technically on sale or not.

Indeed, some of them come with RAM, too, such as the Core i7-9700K / Asus ROG motherboard and 16GB RAM combo linked above. However, given that the Core i5-10600K provides nigh-on identical gaming speeds to the Core i7-9700K, you’re probably better off opting for the Core i5 combo and buying RAM separately to get a better price. Just make sure you also get a reasonably beefy power supply to go with it, too, as the Core i5-10600K is a real power hog.

As for our US pals, the best gaming PC deal I’ve seen so far is Newegg’s Core i7 / RTX 2060 Super desktop, which is down to $1300 at the moment, giving you a saving of $200. They also have a Core i7 / RTX 2070 Super desktop for $1350, too, plus loads of similar CPU and motherboard combos.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's final update will add a big dragon, Fatalis

1

EA Play has arrived on Steam

5

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands PC requirements calls for an SSD

13

How to watch Nvidia's Ampere RTX 3000 live stream

9

Latest articles

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's final update will add a big dragon, Fatalis

1

EA Play has arrived on Steam

5

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands PC requirements calls for an SSD

13

How to watch Nvidia's Ampere RTX 3000 live stream

9