Desperados 3 is now on Mac and Linux, and its first DLC is out

Here’s a fun computing fact for you: the Linux term root is derived from the cowboy term rootin’ tootin’, because the console cowboys who clip-clopped on their mechanical keyboards like a bucking bronco and listened to Fields Of The Nephilim would cry “Yeehaw!” and wave their leather Stetsons when they got system admin rights – a real rootin’ tootin’ time. How fitting, then, that wonderful Wild West squad tactics game Desperados 3 today launched a Linux version. A Mac version arrived too, so even those city slickers might be tempted by the cowboy lifestyle.

The first paid DLC mission is out now too, plus a challenge mission that’s free for all players.

Money For The Vultures Part 1: Late To The Party, the paid DLC, is set after events of the main campaign and sees the gang hunting for Vincent DeVitt’s hidden riches. “Help them uncover a mysterious vault, avoid bloodthirsty looters, and find out if the enigmatic Rosie from Baton Rogue can really be trusted, or if she has her own interests in mind,” the blurb explains. I had completely trusted Rosie up until I read that. I fair reckon she is up to something.



That’s out now on Steam for £4.19/€4.99/$4.99 as a solo DLC, or comes in the DLC season pass which costs £11.99/€12.99/$12.99. The season pass is also available for the GOG version, though that store isn’t presently selling the DLC separately (soon, I’d assume?).

As for the new free mission, it’s another Baron’s Challenge. “Take control of an unleashed young Cooper, who has finally mastered his knife-throwing skills,” the devs explain, “and fight your way through Devil’s Canyon to face your nemesis, Frank, for the final time.”

Full patch notes for Update 1.4, along with the Mac and Linux system requirements, are over here. In the usual modern way, the Mac and Linux versions are just thrown in if you already own the game.

The game’s a good’un, our Desperados 3 review says.