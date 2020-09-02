Graphics card deals of the week - 2nd September 2020

With the new Nvidia Ampere RTX 3000 cards finally out in the open, we can now make some proper decisions about which graphics card deals are going to be worth snapping up over the next few weeks as retailers look to shed their existing stock of Nvidia RTX cards, and which ones you should avoid like the plague because they’re just not going to be as good value compared to what’s on the horizon. On the Nvidia side of things, you probably shouldn’t buy anything from an RTX 2070 upwards from now on, as even really good graphics card deals aren’t going to offer nearly the same kind of performance as the upcoming RTX 3070.

Heck, even the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are looking a bit dicey at the moment given the latter’s proximity in price to the RTX 3070, and we’re still expecting a proper RTX 3060 successor before the end of the year, too. This also puts AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT cards at risk, and we’ll be monitoring their ongoing prices like a hawk to tell you whether or not you should take the plunge. In the meantime, read on below for the cheapest graphics card deals worth buying at the moment, and which ones you should avoid.

Get the best graphics card deals right now: Nvidia graphics card deals

AMD graphics card deals

If you’re not sure what the best graphics card is for you, one of the best ways of working out what card you need is to think about the resolution of your gaming monitor. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K. On the other hand, if you’re also thinking about upgrading your monitor soon, then you’ll probably want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do – all of which I explain below. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the cheapest graphics card deals of the week.

Graphics card deals

Nvidia graphics card deals:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

Prices have remained static for the vanilla GTX 1660 this week, but it’s still not a great buy when it’s so close in price to its Super-fied sibling. It’s a decent graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but at these prices your money is still better spent elsewhere – either on the GTX 1660 Super, or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT. For more information, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

A rise of £5 in the UK and $5 in the US this week, but the GTX 1660 Super is (for now, at least) still the Nvidia graphics card to buy if you’re after a good 1080p GPU. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, capable of producing at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p, and nigh on identical performance to the GTX 1660 Ti. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

GTX 1660 Ti prices have remained steady in the UK this week, but have fallen by $10 in the US thanks to a sizeable rebate offer. Really, though, you’re still better off with the cheaper GTX 1660 Super in my eyes, as you’re not really gaining much by opting for the Ti – just have a read of my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article for more information. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but right now it’s not a particularly good deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

A drop of £5 in the UK, but a rise of $5 in the US. Either way, the RTX 2060 is still a better buy than both the GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 Super right now. It’s a great GPU for hitting well over 60fps on Ultra settings at 1080p, and it’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card on a budget. To see how it stacks up, have a read of my GTX 1660 Ti vs RTX 2060 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

No change in price for the RTX 2060 Super this week, but really, you should wait for the inevitable RTX 3060 at the moment. Sure, it’s a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

There’s been no change in price for the RTX 2070 this week, either. It’s still a reasonably good buy compared to its other RTX 20 siblings – especially the RTX 2060 Super – but given that the RTX 3070 is meant to offer RTX 2080 Ti levels of performance for just a bit more at £469 / $499, you’re probably better off spending the extra and getting this instead of the RTX 2070. It’s still a great 1440p graphics card and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High), but it’s not a particularly great buy right now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

The RTX 2070 Super is the best Nvidia graphics card for 1440p gaming right now, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, but with the RTX 3070 on the horizon, you should wait until October and get that instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

The RTX 2080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, capable of delivering a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K, but with the RTX 3080 on the way for roughly the same price and double the amount of performance, there’s no reason to buy one of these right now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

The RTX 2080 Super delivers exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K, but you definitely should put your wallet away until the RTX 3080 arrives later this month.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

The RTX 2080 Ti may be the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now, but there’s no reason to spend over a grand on this graphics card right now, as the RTX 3070 will be able to deliver the same amount of performance for a lot less.

AMD graphics card deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

The RX 5500 XT is still a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. Prices haven’t changed in the UK this week, but even with a rise of $20 over in the US, it’s still considerably better than what’s going on over with Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards at the moment, plus you get a free copy of Godfall with it, too.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it means it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060 – even with a rise of $10 in the US this week. The RX 5600 XT is an outstanding GPU that blows every Nvidia GTX 16-series card out of the water, too, both in terms of performance and overall value for money. Plus, you get two free games with it, too – Godfall and WOW’s Shadowlands expansion – making it extra good value.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

In truth, AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT isn’t that much more, you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

With the RTX 3070 on the horizon, the RX 5700 XT isn’t such a good buy any more, even at its current prices. It’s gone up by £5 / $5 this week, too, which is the opposite direction to what we want. It’s still a better buy than the existing RTX 2070, though, as it’s more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at 1440p, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p – just look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info. Really, though, you should probably hold off if you want to make your money go further.

How to get a great graphics card deal:

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 Super as an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d currently recommend either an RTX 2080 Super or, if you’ve got the budget, an RTX 2080 Ti right now. Really, though, you should probably wait until the end of the year to buy a 4K graphics card, as both Nvidia and AMD are due to announce their next-gen GPUs before the end of 2020.