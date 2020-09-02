Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Rule Crusader Kings 3 as an immortal with this Vampire: The Masquerade mod

Lauren Morton

Contributor

2nd September 2020 / 4:40PM

Blood is a powerful tool in the political maneuverings of medieval strategy game Crusader Kings 3, but it’s an even more vital resource when your ruler is an actual vampire. Yup, that’s sure a thing you can do thanks to the Princes Of Darkness mod that lets you scheme, plot, and rule as a vampire from the Vampire: The Masquerade setting. It’s the successor to a Crusader Kings 2 mod of the same name, now bringing your bloody scheming to the newest game.

We’ll now have to wait for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 until next year, so you can get a bite of vampire action right now in this homage to the vampire corner of the World Of Darkness setting. Princes Of Darkness changes up how you think about intrigue and succession thanks to a whole family of vampiric considerations.

You’re immortal, of course, but not invulnerable, meaning that you won’t die of old age but an adversary that comes prepared to behead or roast you can still topple your crown. You can’t produce an heir the human way, the mod creators say, so you’ll be using marriage as a political tool but not one to protect your family line.

You may even be your own worst enemy if you fail to manage your stress, turning you into a feral wight vampire which will force you to abdicate the throne. Oh yes, and you drink blood of course so you’ll need to keep up with your hunting schedule too. That seems to be just the tip of the fang when it comes to the ways that Princes Of Darkness will shake up your strategies.

Along with vampires, there are already quite a few other Crusader Kings 3 mods hitting the Steam Workshop. There’s a Bronze Age mod, a barbershop for everyone, and a more surefire way to produce an heir.

Based on Nate’s Crusader Kings 3 review, it sounds like there’s plenty of strategy to entertain in the main game if you aren’t quite ready for mods yet.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crusader Kings 3 review

Watch out there's a snake attacking that baby

73

Crusader Kings 3 spymasters plotting to murder themselves and other fantastic, emergent oddities

1

Have you met the party baron of Crusader Kings 3?

2

Lock up your courtiers: Crusader Kings 3 is out now

9

Latest articles

Hello Games are working on another "huge, ambitious game like No Man’s Sky"

6

Crusader Kings 3 spymasters plotting to murder themselves and other fantastic, emergent oddities

1

The Division is free for keeps on Uplay this week

4

Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs could change the face of gaming laptops as we know it

5