Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

A Monster's Expedition sets off on a puzzling adventure next week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

3rd September 2020 / 8:46PM

Packed your bags? Shined your fangs? Good stuff – you wouldn’t want to be late for A Monster’s Expedition now, would you? Alan “Draknek” Hazelden and friends are taking us to a monstrously delightful puzzle archipelago next Tuesday, navigating a peculiar museum of old humanity by way of log-pushing puzzle-solving.

Developers Draknek & Friends announced the departure date earlier today, setting things off with a new launch trailer.

As per Hazelden’s existing run of delightful puzzlers, A Monster’s Expedition (Through Human Exhibitions) offers a charming series of bite-sized brainteasers to untangle. This time, his eye is firmly on the Sokoban field – framing an open-world romp across an unusually flooded museum by way of these log-pushing challenges. Seems an unwieldy way to get around, sure, but then my flimsy arms can’t knock timber around like this fuzzy friend.

Now, I am firmly useless at these sorts of games – but A Monster’s Expedition does look a right charming place to visit. It’s made the all-too-real framing of “Human Englandland” being sunk beneath the waves as rather charming, the detritus of human folly dug up and looked over with wonder by the array of monstrous beasts certain to take our place. How twee!

This time ’round, Hazelden is working with artist Adam de Grandis, musician Eli Rainsberry and an awfully familiar wordsmith named Pip Warr. A Monster’s Expedition arrives on Steam and Itch next Thursday, September 10th.

Disclosure: Yes, alright, former RPS-er Pip Warr has been penning plenty of words for A Monster’s Expedition.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

A Monster's Expedition is a tree-pushing puzzler from the creators of Cosmic Express

4

The best Steam Festival demos: strategy games

A strategic interpretation

6

The 10 most exciting indie games from Rezzed Digital 2020

Playing favourites

8

Friends & Foes alike hop aboard the Monster Train today

Latest articles

Friends & Foes alike hop aboard the Monster Train today

Vlambeer's parting gift is unfinished tower defence FFFLOOD

2

What if Halo 3's multiplayer was flooded with rats, though?

1

Total War: Three Kingdoms unleashes war tigers in The Furious Wild expansion today

2