Loads of Razer Blade 15 laptops are up to £300 / $400 off right now

One of the biggest discounts that’s come out of Intel’s Gamer Days promotion is up to £300 / $400 on Razer’s Blade 15 laptop. There have been loads of different models on sale over the past couple of days across a wide variety of UK and US retailers, so I thought I’d gather together all the very best deals from across the web into one handy location. All of them come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, and if you’re in the UK, there are lots of great Razer bundles around, too, which get you a Blade 15 laptop, plus a Razer headset and mouse and mouse mat all in one package.

One of the best Razer Blade 15 deals in the UK is this Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q 2020 model over at Laptops Direct, which comes with a free Razer Kraken headset, Deathadder V2 mouse and Gigantus V2 medium mouse mat for £1620. This is much cheaper than what you’ll find at Ebuyer for the same bundle (where it’s currently down to £1699), and it’s also much better than Scan’s deal on the same model, too (£1899).

As well as a new Core i7-10750H processor and the aforementioned Nvidia chip, you also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920×1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too, which comes out tomorrow on September 4th.

Laptops Direct have also got the best price on the 4K OLED version of Razer’s Blade 15 Advanced laptop, which comes with the slightly more powerful Core i7-10875H processor, an RTX 2080 Super chip and a 1TB SSD, as well as the fancier headset and mouse combo (this time the Kraken Tournament Edition along with its USB audio controller, and the ambidextrous Viper Chroma mouse), the same Gigantus V2 medium mouse mat and Marvel’s Avengers. It’s pricey, but when all of it would normally set you back a whopping £3350, this saving of £620 isn’t something to be sniffed at if you’re after a super-powered gaming laptop with a top notch display.

If those are a little out of your price range, then Amazon UK have the base 2019 model of the Blade 15 for just over £1000, giving you a saving of £100. This one has a Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 256GB SSD, as well as a 1920×1080, 144Hz display. Alas, this one doesn’t come with the free headset, mouse and mouse mat bundle, but you do still get Marvel’s Avengers for free as an added bonus.

As for our friends over in the US, Amazon US have shaved $400 off the RTX 2070 Max-Q model of the Blade 15 mentioned above, taking this once $2000 laptop down to $1600. Like the Laptops Direct model up the top, you get a Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920×1080, 144Hz display.

Meanwhile, Best Buy have chopped $300 off one of Razer’s 4K OLED Blade 15 models. This one also has a very similar spec to the base 2020 model listed above, including a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip and a 512GB SSD, but the key difference is that this one has the 4K OLED screen and comes with a ‘mercury white’ chassis rather than the traditional black model.

These deals are on for the next three days, so there’s still a bit of time to decide if you fancy taking the plunge. Alternatively, if you’d rather keep your gaming laptop budget down to under £1000 / $1000, then make sure you have a read of our regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals hub (which I’m about to update with some even cheaper laptop deals momentarily!).