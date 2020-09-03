Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch fixes installation issues, but you might need to reinstall

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd September 2020 / 10:32AM

Good news for anyone who’s had trouble installing Microsoft Flight Simulator: a new patch has fixed a number of bugs which interfered with installation. Bad news if you are one of those people: to benefit from these fixes, it’s recommended that you uninstall MSFS and reinstall from scratch. Oh no.

Version 1.7.14.0 hit last night. As the patch notes explain, its fixes problems including five different bugs that could screw up installation. “However, if you have experienced installation issues, we strongly advise you to do a clean install of Microsoft Flight Simulator,” the devs recommend. They give separate instructions for the Steam and Microsoft Store versions, which broadly explain to use the uninstaller then manually go in and delete some files. Then you’re ready to start over with that huge download and that chuffing musical loop (we can recommend some alternative songs).

To be clear, you don’t need to reinstall if you’ve already got the game up and running. This is only for installation problems.

They do also seem open to the possibility that maybe they’ve not caught all the installation problems, and so are asking people still suffering to send in some diagnostic info.

The patch also fixes some crashes, most notably when different controllers are disconnected. And optimisation-wise, the notes note “The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active”.

While official efforts focus on technical fixes, fans are filling holes in the content, cleverly using Google Maps to replace cruddy auto-generated landmarks with high-quality versions. I still think the glitches creating giant monoliths and roads running up buildings are a delight that no one should ever fix.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

11

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

37

Latest articles

Necromunda: Underhive Wars trailer explains the Warhammer spin-off's warring

Apex Legends crossplay date and supported platforms

When is crossplay coming, and how will it work?

Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3090 cards could be in short supply until 2021

4

Have you played… Don't Starve?

As easy to start a journey as it is to end one

5