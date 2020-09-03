Necromunda: Underhive Wars trailer explains the Warhammer spin-off's warring

Next week we’ll be invited to visit a particularly dirty corner of the Warhammer 40,000 universe in Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a turn-based tactical squad game from the studio behind Mordheim: City Of The Damned. Based vaguely on the Games Workshop tabletop wargame Necromunda, Underhive Wars is set in the bowels of a vast city on an industrial planet, where wacky gangs brawl over the dregs of the dregs. It’s a far cry from the usual world-saving heroism of Space Marines (though crotchskulls are still worn). A new 10-minute narrated trailer shows and explains a whole lot of how the game works, so come see.



Yes, I will spend a lot of time playing dress-up with my wacky warband, thank you. Beyond that, yeah, that’s some turn-based tactical action, it’s hard to get a good sense of it by watching. Our Mordheim review did not like developer Rogue Factor’s last game but I know a lot of folks dug it – what think you of this one?

Necromunda: Underhive Wars is coming to Steam next Monday, the 7th of September. It’ll cost £35/€40/$40. The game will also be out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Publishers Focus Home are always Warhammering away at something, and announced Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground during Gamescom last week. It’s a turn-based squad tactics game set in the fantasy Age Of Sigmar setting, due to launch in 2021. Blood Bowl 3 is out next year too.