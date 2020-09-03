Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Necromunda: Underhive Wars trailer explains the Warhammer spin-off's warring

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

3rd September 2020 / 11:48AM

Next week we’ll be invited to visit a particularly dirty corner of the Warhammer 40,000 universe in Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a turn-based tactical squad game from the studio behind Mordheim: City Of The Damned. Based vaguely on the Games Workshop tabletop wargame Necromunda, Underhive Wars is set in the bowels of a vast city on an industrial planet, where wacky gangs brawl over the dregs of the dregs. It’s a far cry from the usual world-saving heroism of Space Marines (though crotchskulls are still worn). A new 10-minute narrated trailer shows and explains a whole lot of how the game works, so come see.

Yes, I will spend a lot of time playing dress-up with my wacky warband, thank you. Beyond that, yeah, that’s some turn-based tactical action, it’s hard to get a good sense of it by watching. Our Mordheim review did not like developer Rogue Factor’s last game but I know a lot of folks dug it – what think you of this one?

Necromunda: Underhive Wars is coming to Steam next Monday, the 7th of September. It’ll cost £35/€40/$40. The game will also be out on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Publishers Focus Home are always Warhammering away at something, and announced Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground during Gamescom last week. It’s a turn-based squad tactics game set in the fantasy Age Of Sigmar setting, due to launch in 2021. Blood Bowl 3 is out next year too.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Necromunda: Underhive Wars shows us 40k's underbelly

31

Necromunda coming to PC as "turn-based tactical RPG"

53

Necromunda has bullet casings the size of tower blocks

The new industrial revolution

22

Mortal Shell: How to open locked chests

Make the world misty

Latest articles

Mortal Shell: How to open locked chests

Make the world misty

Apex Legends crossplay date and supported platforms

When is crossplay coming, and how will it work?

Nvidia's RTX 3080 and 3090 cards could be in short supply until 2021

9

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch fixes installation issues, but you might need to reinstall

3