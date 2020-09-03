Podcast episode 108: the movie tie-ins special

This week the podcast moves out of Nate’s dad wheelhouse and into Matthew’s film wheelhouse. It’s a bumper and bumpy ride this week, as we discuss video game adaptations of them there Hollywood talkies! This does end up involving quite a lot of Star Wars chat, because there are so many Star Wars games. Tangents this week include Nate going on about Gimli a lot, the terrible Mothers’ Day present Matthew nearly got for his mum, and what film series LEGO should tackle next (spoilers: it is the work of Lars von Trier)

Unfortunately we do not have time to discuss how terrible the Assassin’s Creed movie was, but I do manage to get in an exclamation of surprise at the fact that Brendan Gleeson signed up for it. I also play a mean trick on the lads for the Cavern Of Lies this week.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts., who I am sure has excellent taste in films.

Links

Nate had an interloper in one of his tanks this week.

The game Alice couldn’t remember the name of is Serial Cleaner and a sequel was recently announced.

Star Wars stuff we mention: the upcoming Sims 4 DLC pack, TIE Fighter (both the original and Star Wars: Squadrons that sort of looks like it’s going to be the new TIE Fighter), the pod racing game that was apparently called Star Wars Episode 1: Racer and is rightly on our best Star Wars games list, that terrible Just Dance one that wasn’t Just Dance and was actually Kinect Star Wars, and LEGO Star Wars.

In fact we talk about basically every LEGO movie tie-in game so just go ahead and look up all of those.

Lindsay Ellis has done a great three part video essay series on The Hobbit movies.

Also mentioned are the Peter Jackson’s King Kong game, the Pacific Rim game, and the 2009 Ghostbusters The Video Game

Dan Aykroyd sells terrible vodka and is haunted by Mama Cass.

Just because it deserves further emphasis, here is another video of Kinect Star Wars featuring a version of YMCA but with lyrics about being in the Empire.

Recommendations this week are the Perry Mason prequel TV show, via Matthew, absurd fairy-tale nonsense TV show Once Upon A Time, via Alice, and the comic book Pantheon by Hamish Steele via Nate. This week’s part in your build-you-own-RPS-aquarium is: water.