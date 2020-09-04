All chat commands and how to turn off chat in Path Of Exile

Path of Exile’s chat system allows players to talk to one another easily and without barriers. There’s all kinds of ways to chat to fellow Path of Exile players, including the ability to communicate with players throughout the world and console commands to help you tweak all sorts of stuff.

In this guide you’ll learn how to use commands and communicate with players in Path Of Exile.

How to use commands in Path Of Exile

The chat box is mapped to enter on your keyboard by default, but you can also click on the tiny speech bubble at the top left of your health bar. From here, you can choose which category you want to chat in.

To type in the Global chat you’ll need to begin your message with a #, which is automatically added when you select the ‘Global’ option to the left of the text box. The same is true of all the other kinds of chat – see the list below for prefixes to use for each type of chat.

Global: #

Trade: $

Party: %

Whisper: @[username]

Guild: &

Global is for general conversation with other Path Of Exile players when you’re traversing the land. Trade is another important one, as it lets you offer and accept items for trade with other players (at your own risk). To message a specific player, type their username after the @ suffix and only they will see your message.

You can turn off any one of these chats by clicking the tabs above the list of messages. For example, clicking on ‘Global’ will remove all Global chat messages, and the same is true for all other categories.

Chat Commands

The chat box lets you input various commands to use for a number of helpful reasons, from party management to stats and silly little tidbits. Here’s a list of commands and what they do – they all start with a slash (/), and if you’re in-game you can always input ‘/help’ to get a fairly comprehensive list. Here’s every possible input though, thanks to the folks over at the Path Of Exile Wiki.