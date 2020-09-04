Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Does Path Of Exile have crossplay and cross save?

Cross this off the list.

James Law

Staff Writer

4th September 2020 / 1:24PM

Featured post Path Of Exile crossplay header - a character fends off hordes of baddies.

Path Of Exile is available both on PC and console, with a Mac release on the way too. First launching on PC in 2013, and moving to Xbox One and PS4 in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The Mac version launches alongside the Heist expansion.

Can you crossplay and cross save between platforms though?

Does Path Of Exile have crossplay?

At the moment, you are unable to crossplay or cross-save between platforms on Path Of Exile. Your login information will be different between your PS4, Xbox One, and PC, so all save file info will be different.

All isn’t lost though! PC and Mac can crossplay and cross save between the two if you happen to use both.

According to lead designer Chris Wilson, this was a natural decision to make because of the fact that most avid Path Of Exile players are working people who may use a PC and Mac at different times of day (I know I do), and want to play Path Of Exile without restriction. 

So, for PC and Mac you can transfer everything over and it saves to the cloud – it’s basically the same as if you were playing on a different PC. Just make sure you log in to the same account and all your characters, weapons, skills, and loot will be carried over.

We’ll let you know if this changes though! It’d be difficult to implement crossplay because of the potential for unfair advantages between PC and console one way or the other, so it’s well worth sticking to just the one at the moment.

