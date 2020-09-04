Get Elite Dangerous for £7 in Humble's Super Simulaton bundle

It’s been pretty quiet on the Humble Bundle front lately, but those bundle fiends are finally back with a new Super Simulation Bundle that gets you the likes of Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call Of The Wild, PC Building Simulator and more for a total of £11 / $15. Running from now until September 17th, here’s how it works.

Unlike other Humble Bundles that usually save their best games for the most expensive tier, you could say that Humble’s Super Simulation bundle has most of its top titles in the middle ‘pay more than the average’ tier. Here, you’ll find the aforementioned Elite Dangerous and theHunter: Call Of The Wild, as well as We. The Revolution and Radio Commander, giving you plenty of moral decisions to chew over in addition to the zen-like experiences found in the chill wilds of space and the outdoors in Elite and theHunter.

Then again, if you want really want to sink your teeth into your theHunter experience, you may do well to opt for the full-priced bundle tier, which also includes the game’s Silver Ridge Peaks DLC. This adds the titular region of the Rocky Mountains to the game, as well as new animals to hunt such as the black bear, mountian lions and elk to name just a few of them, as well as old abandoned mining landscapes and a new type of longbow. The region measures 25 square miles and comes with its own story mode, too.

Here’s a quick bullet point summary of everything you get in the bundle. Pay the minimum of 75p / $1 and you’ll get:

Treasure Hunter Simulator

911 Operator

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £6.74 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll also get:

We. The Revolution

Elite Dangerous

theHunter: Call Of The Wild

Radio Commander

And then finally, if you pay the full amount of £11.37 / $15, then you get all of the above, plus:

PC Building Simulator

theHunter: Call Of The Wild – Silver Ridge Peaks

Anyone who buys the full bundle also gets a voucher for one month of Humble Choice, which is Humble’s monthly subscription service. The big headline games for the August bundle are Vampyr, Wargroove, Call Of Cthulu and Hello Neighbour, but the new September selection is due to be unveiled later today. Alas, the voucher is for brand-new subscribers only, so anyone with a lapsed membership won’t be able to make use of it. Alternatively, you can always sign up here, if you fancy re-activating it.

As always, you can choose where your money goes when buying the Super Simulation bundle, and this month’s chosen charity is charity:water, which helps to bring clean, safe drinking water to communities in developing countries.