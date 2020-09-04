Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Spelunky 2 launches for PC on September 29th

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th September 2020 / 8:50PM

There’s good news in the world of cartoon-y death dungeons today. Spelunky 2 has a PC release date and it’s actually just a bit earlier than I’d speculated. The sequel to the well-loved procedural-generated cave escape will launch for PC players before the end of this month.

Mossmouth announced not long ago that they planned to release the game on PC shortly after the PS4 launch. PlayStation folks will get their hands on the sequel on September 15th. Despite 2020 being the year of delays for even the most well-laid plans it seems like Mossmouth won’t be deterred. They’ve come in on the short end of their estimated window, planning the PC release for September 29th.

This time around, the spelunking crew is headed to the moon to dig up treasure and family. Spelunky 2 says it’ll have more characters, items, and traps to discover. “The world has expanded in other ways, too, with branching paths and multi-layered levels adding a third dimension to the classic 2D platforming,” say Mossmouth. “Animals can also be tamed and ridden. And dynamic liquid physics create new challenges and make the world feel extra reactive and alive.” You’ll also be able to play online co-op in addition to local multiplayer.

You can find and wishlist Spelunky 2 over on Steam where it will launch on September 29th.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Spelunky 2 aiming for PC release in October

8

Spelunky 2 arrives next month, but probably not for PC

21

Spelunky 2 is now expected to launch this year

1

Spelunky 2 adds dual-layer maps, fluid physics, cloned cats and online co-op to its bag of tricks

11

Latest articles

Open world sleuther Paradise Killer is out now

2

Suit up for A-Day, Marvel's Avengers has officially launched

4

Destiny 2's city in the sky is wasted on the Solstice event

1

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now with classic tricks and some fresh faces

7