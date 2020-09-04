Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Suit up for A-Day, Marvel's Avengers has officially launched

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th September 2020 / 6:20PM

At last, these cape-wearing champs are assembling themselves for real. After an open beta in August and three days of early play for pre-orderers, Marvel’s Avengers is actually, officially launched. You can now suit up as Kamala Khan and co to save the world from M.O.D.O.K’s big baddie head.

If you’d lost track amidst the talk about post-launch content and online multiplayer and all, Marvel’s Avengers does have a singleplayer campaign. After a disastrous explosion at the shiny new Avengers headquarters, the crew disbands and super folks get outlawed. A few years later, Kamala Khan, known as Ms. Marvel when the suit’s on, reassembles the squad to defeat evil corp AIM. You’ll beat up the baddies with the crew as you unlock their super abilities turn them into dress up dolls with all the fancy outfits you find.

After you save the world in the main campaign, there are plenty more disasters to avert online, of course. Crystal Dynamics have shown off Hero Missions dedicated to the various squad members which you’ll take on alone and Warzone Missions around the world that you can tackle with your pals.

If you manage to get through all that, Crystal Dynamics are planning to continue adding new heroes and regions and all over multiple years. First of the bunch will be Hawkeye. No, not Clint, Kate Bishop actually.

They’ve already launched the game’s first patch as well, a little stability update based on data from those three days of pre-order players jumping in.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on Steam for £50/€60/$60. It’s also on the Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Marvel's Avengers game release date, trailer, everything we know so far

Ignore the faces, ignore the faces, must ignore the faces

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

The first post-launch Marvel's Avengers character is Kate Bishop, the other Hawkeye

22

Marvel's Avengers will reveal another free post-launch hero during a third War Table livestream

3

Latest articles

Open world sleuther Paradise Killer is out now

1

Destiny 2's city in the sky is wasted on the Solstice event

1

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now with classic tricks and some fresh faces

6

Indivisible and Skullgirls studio Lab Zero hit with layoffs

2