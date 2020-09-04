Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

4th September 2020 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s missing vowels foxer (‘33 things wot are for sale on eBay’)

1. TD RDLL SHS = tudor dolls house (phlebas)
2. HLL RHRNT = hiller hornet (Gothnak)
3. BD GRFTCP SLS = badger fat capsules (Stugle)
4. TTN CRSTCLFR GMNT = titanic rusticle fragment (phlebas)
5. RTR YPNCLSHR PNR = rotary pencil sharpener (Stugle)
6. SLN TCLS SLFBT = solent class lifeboat (Stugle)
7. PRST HTCLG = prosthetic leg (ylla)
8. BLSTR WBR RYSDS = blue strawberry seeds (Stugle)
9. PLM LLT = polo mallet (Stugle)
10. MRL NMLKN GRBT = merlin milking robot (Gothnak)
11. WRL DTRDC NTRS SCT NFLG = world trade center association flag (Gothnak)

12. RNGT RRRST MP = orange terror stamp
13. PT RPNZR FSTS STWLV = peter panzerfaust issue twelve (Gothnak, ylla)
14. STRLB = astrolabe (Stugle, Gothnak)
15. LVSST RMR = alvis stormer (phlebas)
16. LKSP RRCLC MPN YC LSC RP = lake superior coal company coal scrip (phlebas)
17. TXDR MDSQR RLPDD LNGCN = taxidermied squirrel paddling canoe (Gothnak)
18. HC KRSVR GNI IRD = hacker sovereign ii radio (a_monk)
19. SMM LRKNF = sommelier knife (Gothnak)
20. K MJN GNM SK = kim jong-un mask (Gothnak)
21. PRS NLSDD GBNDN = personalised dog bandana (Gothnak)
22. LZSH RTWR NN DSG NDB YJ PS TM = lazio shirt worn and signed by jaap stam (Gothnak)

23. MRT NMTRT = martian meteorite (ylla)
24. RNGTNKT TLBLL = orangutan kettlebell (Gothnak)
25. RST RMBMB = airstream bambi
26. CNDLSNF FR = candle snuffer (Gothnak)
27. SGMN DFRDCT NF GR = sigmund freud action figure (Stugle)
28. PRM MCNDNC TNP = premium canadian catnip (Gothnak)
29. RYLDLT NGNN SSHR PST = royal doulton guinness harpist (Gothnak)
30. FN GRPLSX MTR = finger pulse oximeter (Stugle)
31. FRSTD TNFNS HCKL DBYCHR STB LPNKH RST = first edition of unshackled by christabel pankhurst (Gothnak, ylla)
32. BSMK R = bee smoker (Gothnak)
33. VRYN CR SHWT RCL RPN TN G FH RS = a very nice irish watercolor painting of a horse (ylla, phlebas)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

All chat commands and how to turn off chat in Path Of Exile

All the commands you could want.

Does Path Of Exile have crossplay and cross save?

Cross this off the list.

The Flare Path's Bakerloo Bimble

Part 1: Metro-Land

1

Get Elite Dangerous for £7 in Humble's Super Simulaton bundle

Latest articles

All chat commands and how to turn off chat in Path Of Exile

All the commands you could want.

Does Path Of Exile have crossplay and cross save?

Cross this off the list.

The Flare Path's Bakerloo Bimble

Part 1: Metro-Land

1

Get Elite Dangerous for £7 in Humble's Super Simulaton bundle