The Foxer
To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s missing vowels foxer (‘33 things wot are for sale on eBay’)
1. TD RDLL SHS = tudor dolls house (phlebas)
2. HLL RHRNT = hiller hornet (Gothnak)
3. BD GRFTCP SLS = badger fat capsules (Stugle)
4. TTN CRSTCLFR GMNT = titanic rusticle fragment (phlebas)
5. RTR YPNCLSHR PNR = rotary pencil sharpener (Stugle)
6. SLN TCLS SLFBT = solent class lifeboat (Stugle)
7. PRST HTCLG = prosthetic leg (ylla)
8. BLSTR WBR RYSDS = blue strawberry seeds (Stugle)
9. PLM LLT = polo mallet (Stugle)
10. MRL NMLKN GRBT = merlin milking robot (Gothnak)
11. WRL DTRDC NTRS SCT NFLG = world trade center association flag (Gothnak)
12. RNGT RRRST MP = orange terror stamp
13. PT RPNZR FSTS STWLV = peter panzerfaust issue twelve (Gothnak, ylla)
14. STRLB = astrolabe (Stugle, Gothnak)
15. LVSST RMR = alvis stormer (phlebas)
16. LKSP RRCLC MPN YC LSC RP = lake superior coal company coal scrip (phlebas)
17. TXDR MDSQR RLPDD LNGCN = taxidermied squirrel paddling canoe (Gothnak)
18. HC KRSVR GNI IRD = hacker sovereign ii radio (a_monk)
19. SMM LRKNF = sommelier knife (Gothnak)
20. K MJN GNM SK = kim jong-un mask (Gothnak)
21. PRS NLSDD GBNDN = personalised dog bandana (Gothnak)
22. LZSH RTWR NN DSG NDB YJ PS TM = lazio shirt worn and signed by jaap stam (Gothnak)
23. MRT NMTRT = martian meteorite (ylla)
24. RNGTNKT TLBLL = orangutan kettlebell (Gothnak)
25. RST RMBMB = airstream bambi
26. CNDLSNF FR = candle snuffer (Gothnak)
27. SGMN DFRDCT NF GR = sigmund freud action figure (Stugle)
28. PRM MCNDNC TNP = premium canadian catnip (Gothnak)
29. RYLDLT NGNN SSHR PST = royal doulton guinness harpist (Gothnak)
30. FN GRPLSX MTR = finger pulse oximeter (Stugle)
31. FRSTD TNFNS HCKL DBYCHR STB LPNKH RST = first edition of unshackled by christabel pankhurst (Gothnak, ylla)
32. BSMK R = bee smoker (Gothnak)
33. VRYN CR SHWT RCL RPN TN G FH RS = a very nice irish watercolor painting of a horse (ylla, phlebas)