Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now with classic tricks and some fresh faces

Kickflippin’ combo Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is sending you to hit the skate park today. You can suit up as one of the old pros set to the power chords of the good ol’ days. If you’re looking for something new, it has some fresh talent to choose from and some modern multiplayer features too. The classic skate ’em up collection is out now.

As with the originals, the remaster puts you in the sneakers of pro skaters shredding old warehouses and parking lots while nailing tricks that you probably shouldn’t be trying at home. They’ve got more pixels this time around, but there’s more than that.



The Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features have both gotten a buff up as well, Vicarious Visions say. For putting your parks together, they say you’ll have a “robust editor that allows for park customization like never before, such as Smart Pieces that can be molded and twisted in insane ways.” When you’re done, you can share ’em with your pals online as well.

Vicarious say there’s still more yet to come on the multiplayer front. “Later this fall, look out for an update that will include additional, more private and personal party features, including private skate sessions, party migration, and leader promotion,” they’ve said. The career mode also has some new objectives and surprises.

In other updates, THPS has renamed one of its tricks to better honor its creator and has a bit of timely world-building in the form of schools closed for the pandemic. Suppose this version of the games will be as much an artifact of 2020 as the originals were of the earliest aughts.

The rest is up to you, dear skater. Tie those laces good and get out there. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out now on the Epic Games Store for £50/$50.