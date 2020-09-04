Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising may launch in December

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th September 2020 / 10:16PM

At this rate, Ubisoft won’t get to reveal anything about their open-world Greek mythology game themselves. The new name Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods & Monsters) was revealed by the Taiwan ratings committee earlier this week. Now Microsoft have gone and dished what might be the release date in a prematurely-posted store page. If this new leak is to be believed, Fenyx Rising will launch on December 3rd, 2020.

The briefly available store page was captured by “Wario64” on Twitter complete with a description, some new screenshots, and the release date.

The Microsoft Store has sprung plenty of leaks lately, sharing the release date for Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the name and screenshots for Star Wars: Squadrons, and the Crysis remaster which all turned out spot on. That is to say, yeah, sounds like Immortals Fenyx Rising is quite likely launching in December.

We already know a bit about Fenyx Rising based on Ubisoft’s original reveal last year, but here’s some of the alleged store page description anyhow:

“Play as Fenyx, a winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake—you are the gods’ last hope.” The description also says you’ll “wield the powers of the gods like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings.” There’s mention of fighting mythological baddies like Cyclops and Medusa, air combat, and godly powers like telekinesis. The accompanying screenshots show a gigantic hammer weapon and a few different costumes for Fenyx.

Ubisoft are planning to tell us more about Fenyx Rising during their next Ubisoft Forward video presentation. That’ll be next week on Thursday, September 10th at 8pm BST / 12pm PDT broadcast via YouTubeTwitch, and Ubisoft’s site.

Lauren Morton

