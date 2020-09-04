Your PC will almost certainly be able to run Crysis Remastered

The original Crysis was famous for melting PCs everywhere, but the PC requirements for its retooled successor Crysis Remastered look like they’re going to be a lot more manageable when it comes to the Epic Games Store on September 18th. Here’s what to expect.

Admittedly, PCs more than five years old may still struggle a bit with Crysis Remastered, as the minimum GPU requirements on Epic’s store page state you’ll need at least a GTX 1050 Ti or RX 470, both of which came out in late 2016. As a result, anyone still rocking an older GTX 970 or an R9 290, for example, may well find their PCs within that famed melting point – even though both GPUs are technically a bit faster than the GTX 1050 Ti and RX 470.

Crysis Remastered minimum PC requirements CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 4GB for 1080p

DirectX: 11

Storage: 20GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Crysis Remastered recommended PC requirements CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD Radeon Vega 56

VRAM: 8GB for 4K

DirectX: 11

Storage: 20GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Admittedly, Epic’s store page doesn’t go into any kind of detail about what kind of performance we can expect from either the minimum or recommended PC requirements, and Crytek themselves haven’t elaborated on the subject, either. The only clue we have to go on at the moment is the VRAM, which specifies you’ll need a card with at lest 4GB of memory to play the game at 1080p. As a result, I’d imagine the minimum spec is targeting being able to play the game to some degree at 1080p, although judging by the components on offer I’d be surprised if the intended frame rate was any higher than 30fps.

Then again, this theory starts to fall apart when you look at the recommended spec’s VRAM requirement, which states you’ll need a graphics card with at least 8GB of VRAM to play the game at 4K. A quick look at those system requirements will tell you straight away that this is not a 4K-capable spec, and is in fact much more likely to be a 1080p 60fps kind of affair.

Besides, you’ll need an Nvidia RTX card of some description if you’re hoping to take advantage of the game’s new ray traced reflections, and heck, you’ll probably need one of Nvidia’s newly announced RTX 3090 cards to even attempt using its 8K texture pack.



Still, at least you won’t need to clear much space on your SSD / HDD, as you’ll only need around 20GB of storage – although I’d imagine said 8K textures will end up being a separate download like Final Fantasy XV’s 4K texture pack, all things considered, which will probably end up adding a lot more to it overall. In the first instance, though, at least it’s not going to melt your SSD along with everything else.

I will, of course, be putting the game through its paces closer to launch, so watch this space for some more detailed performance analysis on what to expect from these minimum and recommended PC requirements.