What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th September 2020 / 9:00AM

Next week will bring the start of PAX Online x EGX Digital, a crossover team-up buddy cop event which we’ll be taking part in. I am privy to some of the plans, and they are good plans. Rest now, because soon we’ll be in nine days of streams. Nine days of streams? Oh yes, nine days of streams.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

Alice has been fired.

Alice0

The folks behind the fantastically unsettling North have released a new game, You Are Weak. Do I want “A ritual for the darkest of times” or “A game about community and change in a fractured world”? With this sort of Poser chic, yes I absolutely do.

Colm

Despite countless shoddy games from the Birdman, I’ve heard that Big Tone’s knocked it out of the park with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. So, this weekend I will 100% be partying like it’s 1999. But shinier.

Graham

I started playing Risk Of Rain 2, Spiritfarer and Hades over the course of a single week, but it’s Hades that I keep going back to. It’s a game filled with unlocks and upgrades, but one of its initial abilities is a zippy dash. Zippy dashes don’t get enough credit in games, I feel. They are the double jump of top down games.

Imogen

Imogen is on her hols.

Katharine

There’s a strong chance I’ll be playing more Death Stranding this weekend, but I also want to spend some time with Paradise Killer, too. I really enjoyed this ‘Danganronpa meets Sherlock Holmes meets Suda51’ detective game when I played the demo at last year’s EGX, and I’ve been looking forward to it ever since.

Matthew

I’m playing the surprisingly-not-horrible Avengers game. Yes, the focus on loot is loopy – you are earning new ribcages for the Hulk, for crying out loud – but the campaign is neat: framing the Avengers through the eyes of a superfan is nicely handled and it zooms through the roster before any one hero feels too repetitive. Fun!

Nate

Nate has been fired.

Ollie

It isn’t often that I open up a new game, take a look at its settings from the main menu, and think to myself, “oh, I’m gonna love this game.” But this is exactly how free-to-play arena FPS Diabotical entered my life last night. You can customise every portion of your HUD, people. You have FOV sliders for each weapon. And don’t even get me started on the fun of slapping cosmetic stickers on the front of the rotund robot that is your character. This might be the most fun I’ve ever had (and the most impressed I’ve ever been) with a game without actually playing the game itself. Plus – and at this point, this really is just a bonus – the actual game is pretty great too.

Sin

Crusader Kings 3 is out, and I am utterly consumed with it. I have not yet done any murders but my heir is described by the game as an “evil craven” and his main rival is a “treacherous villain” so it’s going to get messy when I cark it. I was playing other games but I have genuinely forgotten what they were. It has begun.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

