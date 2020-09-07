Best Shotgun in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

There was a time when shotguns absolutely dominated the confined spaces of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes. But when it comes to Warzone, where additional health makes it more difficult to drop enemies in one or two shots, are shotguns at all viable anymore?

Our Best Shotgun in Warzone guide will walk you through detailed stats and opinions on all five shotguns in Warzone, explaining how each one stacks up against the others in Season 5.

The best Shotgun in Warzone

This may come as a surprise to many players, but we think the best Shotgun in Warzone is the Origin 12, without a doubt. Combine that crazy rate of fire with all the right attachments, and you’ve got just about the only shotgun I’d consider taking over an SMG for close-range encounters.

Before we talk in more detail about the Origin 12 and all the other shotguns on offer, let’s see how the base stats of each gun compare to one another, using this table taken from our Warzone weapon stats guide:

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Model 680 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 70 8 7s 310ms R9-0 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 280 14 8.81s 290ms 725 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 154 2 2.59s 300ms Origin 12 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 230 8 3.15s 300ms VLK Rogue 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 131 8 2.5s 300ms

I know, the damage stats are a little impenetrable. If you’re having trouble making sense of it all, let me boil it down: the two things you should look for in a shotgun for Warzone are fire rate and magazine capacity. And thus…

Origin 12

The Origin 12 is far and away the shotgun best suited to Warzone’s squads and inflated health pools. Its fire rate may not quite match that of the double-barrelled R9-0, but the speed is consistent and – much more importantly – the Origin can be equipped with 25-Round Drums. The simple fact is that most enemies aren’t ready for a shotgun that can just keep spewing out shots seemingly forever.

Kit the Origin out for maximum range, No Stock, and (another interesting choice) Frangible – Disabling. Then try to force close-quarters encounters as much as possible by spending your time hopping from building to building (Downtown is the likely candidate for your landing spot). You’ll be surprised by how much havoc a 25-Round Origin can wreak upon an enemy team.

Model 680

If we’re talking about base weapons without attachments, the Model 680 would probably be my pick. Power and reliability are the cornerstones of this venerable shotgun, and the magazine size is feasibly large enough to take out entire teams. But once you throw attachments back into the mix, the 680 can become the most painful long-range sniper-shotgun in Warzone.

One thing you will have to be careful about is the extended reload time, which is why I sacrificed one of my attachment slots in order to gain Sleight of Hand to minimise the amount of downtime between shots – a very important thing in close-quarters combat.

R9-0

Players waxed lyrical about the R9-0 when Warzone was first released. This previously low-tier gun suddenly had a point, its high fire rate enabling you to quickly knock enemies. And you shouldn’t misunderstand: there is no gulf separating the R9-0 from the 680 or Origin. All three are decent choices for Warzone – as decent as a shotgun can be, anyway.

Where the R9-0 falls down is quite simply its attachment potential. While the Origin and the 680 can be elevated to quite spectacular heights with its attachments, the R9-0 more or less stays where it is.

VLK Rogue

The VLK Rogue just feels unpleasant to use after you’ve played with the above three shotguns for a while. Again, it simply lacks that extra something that the Origin and the 680 bring to the table (fire rate and mag capacity for the former, range for the latter). True, you could ruin someone’s day with a heady combination of Incendiary damage and Frangible – Disabling, and that’s fun for sure. But when it comes to actually being able to kill enemies quickly enough for them not to just whip out their MP5 and slaughter you on the spot, the Rogue just doesn’t cut it.

725

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The 725 was once the absolute strongest gun in Modern Warfare, and a majority of players would run around using it, insta-killing enemies with its potent one-two punch. But apparently all that was needed to turn the best gun in the game into the worst gun in the game was an increase in health pools. Now, that one-two punch is just not capable of killing an enemy in most circumstances. And then you’re left hastily trying to reload in front of an enemy. It’s not hard to guess the victor.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you're a master of the Warzone Shotguns arsenal, and you're ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test.