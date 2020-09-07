Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Call Of Duty: Warzone has temporarily removed vehicles

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th September 2020 / 1:17PM

If you’re looking forward to unwinding after work today by hopping in a party wagon with the lads and shouting “Oi oiii!” while buzzing nerks in Call Of Duty: Warzone, bad news: the game has no vehicles right now. The developers, Infinity Ward have temporarily removed all vehicles, presumably because of crashes they’ve been causing – crashing the whole server, that is. No word yet on when they’ll return.

“A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms!” Infinity Ward tweeted at 4am on Sunday. “This update temporarily removes all vehicles from Warzone.”

While they officially didn’t explain why, many players have reported that folks were able to crash entire matches simply by driving a vehicle beyond the boundaries of the play zone. That’s the sort of effort:impact ratio dickheads dream of.

A day later, vehicles still not back. So for now, Warzone is continuing on foot. It has a different pace without the ability to zoom around the map in a car or chopper, whether you’re chasing an objective or trying to get into the safe zone. Players will be acting differently because of this. I suppose anyone who’s grumbled about Warzone’s vehicles can now actually see what it’s like if their dreams came true.

Presumably this will be fixed relatively quickly, once developers get into work for the week, given how much it affects the game. And especially because Activision are planning to show off Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer on Wednesday, and Warzone will be part of Cod Blops Cow’s multiplayer side. That said, it is the holiday of Labor Day in the USA today and they deserve a day off too.

Treat this as an opportunity to go hiking with your pals. Pack warm, waterproof layers and enough healing items to survive even if goes wrong. Sing hiking songs both to build morale and baffle players who hear your death mic.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

