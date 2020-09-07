Can my PC or Mac specs run Path Of Exile?

Path Of Exile is coming to Mac, and has been on PC since 2013. It’s a pretty big game though, so you’ll need to clear out some hard drive space.

Can your PC or Mac run Path Of Exile though?

Path Of Exile’s huge, deep world is completely free-to-play, and you’ll be able to run around summoning skeletons and bashing baddies with ease. Here are the specs you’ll need to run the game on PC at all though, according to the devs:

Minimum Path Of Exile specs

OS: Windows 7 SP1/Windows 8

Processor: x86-compatible 2.6GHz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 650 Ti or ATI Radeon™ HD 7850 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 32 GB available space

Recommended Path Of Exile specs

OS: Windows 10

Processor: x64-compatible, quad core, 3.2GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or ATI Radeon™ RX560 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 32 GB available space

Additional Notes: Solid state storage is recommended

The specs for the Mac version are not available yet, but you should be able to run Path Of Exile on most modern Mac systems including Macbooks.

You’ll also be able to play on the same account as your PC version when the game releases on Mac, so as long as the specs are good enough. For more Path Of Exile guide help, we’ve got advice on all Path Of Exile chat commands, as well as how to fast travel to locations around the game.