Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Can my PC or Mac specs run Path Of Exile?

Check yourself before you spec yourself.

James Law

Staff Writer

7th September 2020 / 11:50AM

Featured post Path Of Exile character looks at inventory

Path Of Exile is coming to Mac, and has been on PC since 2013. It’s a pretty big game though, so you’ll need to clear out some hard drive space.

Can your PC or Mac run Path Of Exile though?

Can my PC or Mac specs run Path Of Exile?

Path Of Exile’s huge, deep world is completely free-to-play, and you’ll be able to run around summoning skeletons and bashing baddies with ease. Here are the specs you’ll need to run the game on PC at all though, according to the devs:

Minimum Path Of Exile specs

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1/Windows 8
  • Processor: x86-compatible 2.6GHz or better
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 650 Ti or ATI Radeon™ HD 7850 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 32 GB available space

Recommended Path Of Exile specs

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: x64-compatible, quad core, 3.2GHz or better
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or ATI Radeon™ RX560 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 32 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Solid state storage is recommended

The specs for the Mac version are not available yet, but you should be able to run Path Of Exile on most modern Mac systems including Macbooks.

You’ll also be able to play on the same account as your PC version when the game releases on Mac, so as long as the specs are good enough. For more Path Of Exile guide help, we’ve got advice on all Path Of Exile chat commands, as well as how to fast travel to locations around the game.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Path Of Exile

Diabolical?

77

All chat commands and how to turn off chat in Path Of Exile

All the commands you could want.

Does Path Of Exile have crossplay and cross save?

Cross this off the list.

How to fast travel in Path Of Exile

Where to find Waypoints and Portal Scrolls

2

Latest articles

Call Of Duty: Warzone has temporarily removed vehicles

Lenovo Legion 7i review

A brilliant desktop replacement

Best Shotgun in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

What does it take for a shotgun to succeed in Warzone?

Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Marksman Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

How effective can a Marksman Rifle be in Warzone?