Can my PC or Mac specs run Path Of Exile?
Path Of Exile is coming to Mac, and has been on PC since 2013. It’s a pretty big game though, so you’ll need to clear out some hard drive space.
Path Of Exile’s huge, deep world is completely free-to-play, and you’ll be able to run around summoning skeletons and bashing baddies with ease. Here are the specs you’ll need to run the game on PC at all though, according to the devs:
Minimum Path Of Exile specs
- OS: Windows 7 SP1/Windows 8
- Processor: x86-compatible 2.6GHz or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 650 Ti or ATI Radeon™ HD 7850 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 32 GB available space
Recommended Path Of Exile specs
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: x64-compatible, quad core, 3.2GHz or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or ATI Radeon™ RX560 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 32 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Solid state storage is recommended
The specs for the Mac version are not available yet, but you should be able to run Path Of Exile on most modern Mac systems including Macbooks.
You’ll also be able to play on the same account as your PC version when the game releases on Mac, so as long as the specs are good enough. For more Path Of Exile guide help, we’ve got advice on all Path Of Exile chat commands, as well as how to fast travel to locations around the game.
