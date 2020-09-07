Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Crusader Kings 3 hits Australian Steam today after ratings board trouble

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

7th September 2020 / 5:34PM

A king and queen and a tiny royal child.

Good news, Aussie pals. After some issues with the Australian ratings board, Crusader Kings 3 is now available to you on the Microsoft Store, and it’s coming to Steam later today.

When Paradox Interactive’s medieval strategy game launched on September 2nd, it didn’t come out in Australia because the Classification Board outright refused it a rating, effectively banning it. While no one’s really sure what went wrong, fortunately it all seems to be resolved now.

Kotaku Australia reported on the classification confusion earlier last week. Then on Friday, Paradox said the Classification Board has given CK3 an MA15+ rating (thanks, Kotaku Australia). The game is already available to buy in Australia on the Paradox store and Microsoft store, and you can download now on Game Pass too.

As for Steam, Paradox say the game will be arriving “a few hours” after their last update to that post (which was around 12am AEST), so it shouldn’t be long until you’re able to grab it. Actually, they also say it’s going live on Steam “in the middle of the night” for Australia, so by the time you’re awake to read this it may well be over on Steam already.

This is far from the first upset with Australia’s ratings board. They only launched an adults-only 18+ classification for video games in 2013, before which many had to be censored or were banned. Even with an 18+ rating, the rules have caused trouble for games which got by just fine in much of the world, including Life Is Strange 2 getting temporarily removed from sale and We Happy Few initially being refused classification.

Nate’s Crusader Kings 3 review says that the medieval strategy game “makes a fine execution of a daunting brief. I think I’ll need another year of playing it to work out exactly how good it is, but that’s another way of saying I want to play it for a year, so it must be pretty good.”

Seems there are plenty of wacky things going on in this game, too. Nate has also already made an Estonian giant farm in Crusader Kings 3, and some players have even made a mod that lets you play it as a bloodsucker from Vampire: The Masquerade.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crusader Kings 3 review

Watch out there's a snake attacking that baby

76

Crusader Kings 3 spymasters plotting to murder themselves and other fantastic, emergent oddities

15

Rule Crusader Kings 3 as an immortal with this Vampire: The Masquerade mod

3

Have you met the party baron of Crusader Kings 3?

2

Latest articles

Minecraft fans have discovered the location of the "most iconic image in Minecraft history"

AMD are using Fortnite to tease their RX 6000 Big Navi GPUs

2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070: release date, price, specs

2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: release date, price, specs

1