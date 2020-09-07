Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played... Terraria?

A favourite of mine

Ed Thorn

Contributor

7th September 2020 / 9:17AM

Featured post An image from Terraria which shows the player character in a desert biome. They're holding a torch as they descend into a dark, unexplored tunnel.

Terraria astounds me. It astounds me because it is bottomless. I mine materials for hours, finally smelt some armour, then the developer saunters over and refills my glass. Just when I think I’m done for the evening, another one slides across the table. Oh, go on then.

Before I touched the game, I thought it was just 2D Minecraft. If you, like younger, sillier me, think this is the case, you are mistaken. Minecraft lets you off the leash in a voxel sandbox, then just walks off. Terraria pops you in an equally expansive world, helpfully gifts you a few tools, then gently pushes you forwards.

As I’m a big, impatient baby, this is perfect. Terraria constantly drip feeds you a dizzying array of new ores, or mysterious NPCs, or bizarre new biomes and trusts you’ll make sense of how it’s all linked together. And that’s the thing, every action leads to a new discovery, which will then lead to a cascade of lightbulb moments.

“Oh! That’s what the green ore is used for!”

“Oh? The green ore can make this?”

“Oh! That’ll let me open the door!”

This never stops, and it is both insanely addictive and mind boggling. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a game so jammed with stuff to do. And that’s without mods…

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Terraria fishing guide: quest rewards and fish locations

How to catch fish

Best wings in Terraria

How to make wings

Terraria bosses: how to summon and defeat them

How to unlock Hardmode

Terraria NPCs list and moving in requirements

How many NPCs are in Terraria?

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Old trains, messy hair and a very soggy dog

The Sunday Papers

Read more

45

Hunt: Showdown stalks out more solo PvE Trials

11

The Garden Of Earthly Delights turns Age Of Empires into an animal chatroom

6