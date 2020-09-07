Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: release date, price, specs

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is official. It’s the first Nvidia Ampere GPU that’s going to be released in 2020, and we finally know when it’s going to launch and how much it’s going to cost. Below, I’ve gathered together everything we currently know about Nvidia’s new flagship RTX card, including its specs, UK and US prices and exactly what date you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

I’ll be updating this article on a regular basis with more information in the run-up to the RTX 3080’s launch in just a couple of weeks time, so be sure to stick this article in your bookmarks so you can stay up to date. I’ll be testing the RTX 3080 very soon, so it hopefully won’t be long before you can find out exactly how it stacks up to its current RTX 20-series competition. For now, here’s everything you need to know.

RTX 3080: What you need to know What is it? Nvidia’s new flagship graphics card and the successor to the RTX 2080

When is it coming out? September 17th

How much is it? £649 / $699

RTX 3080 release date

The RTX 3080 is launching worldwide on September 17th, making it the first Ampere GPU out of the RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 to go on sale. This is the date when you’ll be able to buy both the Nvidia Founders Edition of the RTX 3080, as well as third party cards from the manufacturers such as Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, Zotac, Palit and more.

RTX 3080 price

RTX 3080 prices will start from £649 in the UK, and $699 in the US – effectively the same launch price as the RTX 2080 Super. Third party versions of the RTX 3080 will likely be more expensive than this depending how much they’ve been factory overclocked, but the Nvidia Founders Edition will stay at £649 / $699.

At the moment, we haven’t had much confirmation of how much third party cards will cost just yet, but in the UK it looks like they could vary between £639 and £849, according to current pre-order prices on Overclockers UK, but this could change in the run-up to launch. We’ll keep you posted.

What we do know is that anyone who buys an RTX 3080 between September 17th and October 29th will also get a free copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a year’s subscription to GeForce Now.

RTX 3080 specs

Nvidia claim that the RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the outgoing RTX 2080, and you can sort of it see why from its official specs. Nvidia haven’t released all of the RTX 3080 specs just yet, such as the memory speed or memory bandwidth, but I’ve listed the key specs they’ve announced below. It has more than double the number of CUDA cores as the RTX 2080, and it also more memory, too – 10GB of the faster GDDR6X variety rather than 8GB of regular GDDR6.

RTX 3080 specs CUDA Cores: 8704

Base / Boost Clock: 1.44GHz / 1.71GHz

VRAM: 10GB GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 320-bit

Power: 320W

Recommended System Power: 750W

The RTX 3080 also comes with 2nd Gen ray tracing cores and 3rd Gen Tensor cores for improved ray tracing and DLSS performance, and Nvidia claim this will be twice as fast as their previous generation on the RTX 3080 – although so far, they’ve only released figures with combined ray tracing and DLSS performance rather than just raw ray tracing speeds. As a result, it’s probably best to take this figure with a pinch of salt until proper benchmarks start to come through.

In terms of raw performance, though, this video comparing the RTX 3080 to the RTX 2080 Ti in Doom Eternal is quite an entertaining watch. Here, the game is running on max settings at a 4K resolution, and you can see the RTX 3080 is quite capable of running the game at well over 100fps compared to the RTX 2080 Ti’s 80-90fps.



Doom Eternal isn’t the most demanding game on the planet, admittedly, but it’s still a clear step up from Nvidia’s previous flagship graphics card, which need I remind you has cost well over a grand ever since it came out at the end of 2018. Here’s where Nvidia see the RTX 3080 in relation to their previous generation graphics cards, too:

You will, however, need a beefier power supply than the previous generation to cope with the RTX 3080’s raw power. Whereas the RTX 2080 recommended a 650W power supply, Nvidia have increased this to 750W for the RTX 3080. The Founders Edition of the RTX 3080 will also make use of Nvidia’s new 12-pin power connector, but the good news is that an adapter for this will be included in the box. Third party RTX 3080 cards, on the other hand, will simply require a regular 2x 8-pin power connector.

Those are the headline facts for the RTX 3080, and I’ll be updating this article with more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, you can read all about our favourite GPUs in our roundup of the best graphics cards, what games currently support ray tracing and DLSS, as well as find all the best current graphics card prices in our regularly updated graphics card deals hub.