Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Yup, a pregnancy test is the weirdest device I've seen running Doom

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th September 2020 / 6:59PM

Getting Doom up and running on weird and unexpected computers is a long-running jape, with Id Software’s seminal shooter having been put on everything from digital cameras to a McDonald’s cash register. Now technotinkerer Foone Turing has demonstrated playing Doom in a pregnancy test, which is the wildest I’ve seen so far. It is not a convenient way to play Doom (and you cannot use the tester for its intended function while playing Doom, obvs) but by god, there it is. May this feat drive people to find something even weirder to run Doom on.

Yes, it’s controlled with a keyboard, not… anything else.

Foone Turing has been fiddling with Equate pregnancy tests for a few days, sharing results on Twitter. They started out taking one apart to check stories that the digital testers use the same old paper test strip as analogue tests, they just have digital bits to read the lines and translate those into “Pregnant” and “Not Pregnant” messages on a screen. Well! Tinkering inevitably leads to more tinkering, and before long they’d swapped out parts and had a video player inside a pregnancy test. It’s enough for low-fidelity memes like the Skyrim intro:

“This is a replacement display AND a replacement microcontroller,” they initially explained. “I’m not using any of the original tester other than the shell.” They added, “The existing CPU can’t be reprogrammed and the existing LCD can only show 4 things, so I had to replace both to make any changes.” However, they do think they will be able to get all the new hardware inside the old shell.

It may not really be Doom running on a pregnancy test, but it is Doom inside a pregnancy test and I’ll certainly accept that.

Turing says they plan to post more explanation and instructions for Doom soon, if you want to play along at home. They’ve also got a Patreon and Ko-fi to support their work.

For more unexpected devices playing Doom, do check out It Runs Doom!, a Tumblr account which tracks a lot of oddities. I myself once contributed a tiny, tiny, genuinely tiny amount of decoration to the Doom Piano, which had the controls hooked up to piano keys so you’d play cacophonous music as you crushed Cacodemons:

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Pinball FX2 - Bethesda Pinball

Flip and tear

16

Wot I Think: DOOM Multiplayer

It sure ain't Quake 3.5

41

Wot I Think: DOOM (Singleplayer)

The best shooter of 2016, or I'll eat a Cacodemon's hat

146

Wot I & My 2 Year Old Think: DOOM Cacodemon Plush Toy

Cuddly hell on Earth

70

Latest articles

Minecraft fans have discovered the location of the "most iconic image in Minecraft history"

1

Crusader Kings 3 hits Australian Steam today after ratings board trouble

2

AMD are using Fortnite to tease their RX 6000 Big Navi GPUs

3

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070: release date, price, specs

3