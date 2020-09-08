Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call Of Duty: Warzone's new operator is a cowboy played by an Italian rapper

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

8th September 2020 / 12:40PM

It’s about time Call Of Duty: Warzone got a cowboy, all the cool video games have cowboys. Warzone today adds a new operator named Morte – a former Italian soldier with a Wild West dress sense rivalling that of Overwatch’s McCree. He’s played by a pretty popular Italian actor, singer and rapper called Fabio Rovazzi, who was invited to Infinity Ward to get scanned into the game after meeting one of the devs at a comic convention.

Rovazzi met Bernardo Antoniazzi, principal tech artist at Infinity Ward, at the Lucca Comics Festival last year. They got to chatting about how Antoniazzi had used his own face as a bunch of NPCs in Modern Warfare’s campaign, which then led to an invite to get Rovazzi scanned in, too.

Fast forward to this year, and Rovazzi has ended up with his own character in the game that he even helped write. Check out his video below about how it all went down.

In case you don’t know who he is (don’t worry, I didn’t either), Rovazzi is pretty big on YouTube, having racked up millions of views on his songs Andiamo A Comandare and Tutto Molto Interessante.

The CoD operator he’s taking on the role of is certainly not a YouTube star, however. Sergio “Morte” Sulla was a big fan of spaghetti westerns as a kid, with dreams of becoming a law enforcer. Unfortunately for poor Morte, he ended up in juvenile prison for “energetically defending” some kids from local bullies. This somehow led to a career in the Italian military, then onto the Warcom operator you’ll get to play as today.

“Being a character in Call of Duty has always been a secret and impossible dream of mine,” Rovazzi says. “I love the character tribute to the Italian Western tradition. When I think that millions of players will be able to play with my character, I feel flattered and satisfied beyond imagination.”

Morte is arriving in Modern Warfare later today, at 6:30pm BST (10:30am Pacific).

Elsewhere in the world of Call Of Duty, Warzone has temporarily removed vehicles because of a bug that’s been crashing entire servers. Infinity Ward have yet to give players an update on when they might return.

If you’re planning on dropping in today, do check out our Call Of Duty: Warzone guides for top-tier tips

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best Shotgun in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Shotguns in Call Of Duty: Warzone

What does it take for a shotgun to succeed in Warzone?

Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Marksman Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

How effective can a Marksman Rifle be in Warzone?

Best AR in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Is the Grau still the king of Assault Rifles in Season 5?

Best AN-94 Warzone loadout - plus in-depth AN-94 stats and recoil patterns

Can the AN-94 hyperburst its way to the top of the Warzone meta?

Latest articles

Best Microsoft Flight Simulator mods

Priceless air looms

1

CPU deals of the week - 8th September 2020

2

Paradox Interactive's QA staff allege poor treatment, low pay, and mismanaged layoffs

"It was very, very obvious that QA was lowest down on the ladder."

27

Dirt 5 delayed again, into November

2