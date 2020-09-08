Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
16

Have you played… Phoenix Point?

Thrilling macro, tedious micro

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

8th September 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

With Phoenix Point, I always find myself in the curious position of recommending a game for the very thing that most other people dislike about it: the stuff between the battles.

Phoenix Point is a turn-based tactics game designed by Julian Gollop, creator of the original X-COM – and it shows. Designed to be a sort of spiritual successor to the original X-COM and an alternative to Firaxis’ XCOM reboot, Phoenix Point brings many of the same narratological and mechanical beats: an alien-esque threat is hellbent on taking over the world, and you must build up your base(s) and squad(s) and embark on turn-based missions to thwart your enemy and hopefully keep up with their escalating power. It attempts to set itself apart from the pack with novel approaches to certain aspects of the X-COM formula, including an aiming and hit detection system which tries to do away completely with percentage-based success.

Phoenix Point definitely has its flaws, including myriad bugs (some game-breaking), sharp spikes in the difficulty curve over the course of a campaign, and unbelievably long waits while the AI figures out the right move for its twenty different enemies. All this was enough to make the battles the least enjoyable part of the game for me. And yet, strangely, I still find myself recommending this turn-based tactics game for the stuff it does besides the turn-based tactics stuff. My time spent on the world map, bouncing from point of interest to point of interest, making hard decisions about the future of humanity and learning more about this darkly compelling world, was sublime. As was the gradual expansion of my influence and capabilities as I reactivated bases across the world, recruited more soldiers, researched new technologies, and forged alliances with powerful factions. It was all rather thrilling – so much so, in fact, that I found myself quietly resenting the moments where I’d be sucked into a mission and away from the real fun.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (16)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Phoenix Point

Creature creep

142

Phoenix Point Base Management - what are the best buildings to construct in Phoenix bases?

All your base are belong to the Phoenix Project

Phoenix Point Vehicles & Aircraft - which faction has the best vehicles?

Scarabs to the left of me, Mutogs to the right

Phoenix Point enemies - how to counter the Siren, Chiron, Scylla, and more

How to counter even the most overpowered Phoenix Point enemies

Latest articles

3D Realms announce Graven, a fantasy FPS loosely inspired by Hexen 2

14

Yup, a pregnancy test is the weirdest device I've seen running Doom

20

Minecraft fans have discovered the location of the "most iconic image in Minecraft history"

6

Crusader Kings 3 hits Australian Steam today after ratings board trouble

11