Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 returns with a Complete Edition this month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

8th September 2020 / 4:24PM

After two long years with chains on the gates, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 is preparing a grand re-opening. The rides might be a little rusty, the parks neglected, but Frontier are tidying things up with a Complete Edition of the classic theme park ’em up – packing in both expansion packs with a fresh coat of paint when tickets go back on sale this September 24th.

Sure, there are newer, slicker Frontier vacation sims (in both Coaster and Zoo flavours) to get in line for these days. But following some legal nonsense, one their best has been closed for over two years.

See, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 has actually been impossible to purchase on Steam and GOG since May 2018, following licensing disputes between Frontier and the game’s publishers Atari. Frontier had just taken the publishers to court over unpaid royalties for the game, and while the delisting was never officially linked to the case, a GOG statement at the time implied as such – noting that “due to expiring licensing rights, we were asked to remove the product from our catalog for the time being. We’ll be in talks with new distribution rights holders to hopefully bring the game back as soon as possible.”

Obviously, the game wouldn’t return to shelves ASAP. Instead, we’re getting a Complete Edition two years later – one that includes both the Soaked! (waterparks) and Wild! (animals) expansions, encompassing over 500 scenery pieces, 300 rides, 20 animals, and 9 themes in all. It’s also been brought a little more up to date with 1080p resolution support, and improved compatibility on modern hardware. It is still an extremely 2004-lookin’ game, but at least it’s been sharpened up a touch.

It does, unfortunately, look like existing RCT3 owners won’t get any priority access to these spruced-up looks. They’ll just have to get in line with the rest of us when Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 26th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

MacOS's 32-bit-breaking Catalina update is live, wreaking havoc on classic game collections

49

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 mysteriously delisted from Steam & GOG

5

Frontier Announce Coaster Park Tycoon

38

Best Warzone Perks for Season 5: every Perk ranked and explained

Ghost? High Alert? Overkill?

Latest articles

Best Warzone Perks for Season 5: every Perk ranked and explained

Ghost? High Alert? Overkill?

Path Of Exile Leagues - do I keep character progress and item stash?

A League of your own.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will have microtransactions, but not singleplayer

11

PC game load times are about to get a whole lot faster thanks to Microsoft's DirectStorage tech

5