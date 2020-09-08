The Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning remaster has arrived

If you’re in the market for a new hack and slash RPG adventure, you’re in the wrong place, because Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-reckoning is technically an old hack and slash RPG adventure. The remaster of the 2012 game came out today, bringing slightly nicer graphics and gameplay to an old fan favourite. There’s a cheeky 50% discount on Steam right now too, if you already own the original game. If only THQ Nordic had given it a slightly nicer name. I’ve already triple-checked that I haven’t written “re” too many times.



Re-reckoning doesn’t look super different from Reckoning, though they say they’ve “retouched all textures” and “improved the rendering engine”. There’s ultrawide support now, as well as some new graphics options, game balance tweaks, and even a new Very Hard difficulty setting.

What’s more exciting is that next year the remaster is getting a brand new Kingdoms Of Amalur expansion. It’s called Fatesworn and, well, there aren’t actually any more details on it at the minute. Keep an eye out for that, I suppose. But it’ll at least be nice for fans of Amalur to have a play of the remaster now, get a taste for it, and hopefully come back for a fresh new story next year.

The remaster comes with both the old DLCs, Legend Of Dead Kel and Teeth Of Naros, so you’ll be able to explore those with the game’s new look as well.

Amalur is a weird one. Some people* (John Walker*) think it’s so great that they’re very disappointed more people didn’t play it. Those same people reckon it didn’t even need a remaster. And yet, Jim Rossignol’s old Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning review says the game was “generous but uninspired”. Strange crowd.

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is available on Steam with a 50% discount for the next two weeks if you already own the original game. It’s also available on GOG, the Epic Games Store, and Origin, priced at £35/€40/$40. You could also go in for the Fate Edition for £48/€55/$55, which includes access to the upcoming expansion when it comes out in 2021. The game’s also on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.