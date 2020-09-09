Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch a week early, November 10th

Surprise! Ubisoft just announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come out on November 10th, a week earlier than expected. The open-world Viking simulator was originally supposed to come out on November 17th, but the plan has changed after Microsoft today announced the shiny new Xbox Series X and S will launch on the 10th. For Xboxes, that makes Valhalla a launch title, but over here in PC land it just means we get a cool game a bit early.



“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected!” producer Julien Laferrière said. “We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November.”

Valhalla is set in England in the year 873 AD, and will plop players into the boots of Eivor, a Viking chief who gets to do lots of cool raids and beat up the English. After our Alice Bee played a few hours of a preview version, she declared that “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t really an AC game, but it’s still great”.

The game will be available on November 10th via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, and will cost you £50.