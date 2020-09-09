Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch a week early, November 10th

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

9th September 2020 / 2:53PM

Surprise! Ubisoft just announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come out on November 10th, a week earlier than expected. The open-world Viking simulator was originally supposed to come out on November 17th, but the plan has changed after Microsoft today announced the shiny new Xbox Series X and S will launch on the 10th. For Xboxes, that makes Valhalla a launch title, but over here in PC land it just means we get a cool game a bit early.

“We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected!” producer Julien Laferrière said. “We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November.”

Valhalla is set in England in the year 873 AD, and will plop players into the boots of Eivor, a Viking chief who gets to do lots of cool raids and beat up the English. After our Alice Bee played a few hours of a preview version, she declared that “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t really an AC game, but it’s still great”.

The game will be available on November 10th via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, and will cost you £50.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla

Sorry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes place after Ragnar Lothbrok is dead

8

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's soundtrack trailer is actually a female Eivor trailer

10

You can pet and snuggle the cats in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

7

Latest articles

Sea Of Thieves' new update sends you to pillage treasure vaults today

Apex Legends suspended its latest event due to a game-breaking bug

This game's trailer indicates it is every game that has ever existed, from Zelda to Factorio

11

Paradise Killer review

Blood for the blood god

3