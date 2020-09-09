Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveals new multiplayer modes and open beta dates

Now that we’ve been introduced to the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign, Activision have also unveiled what to expect from the multiplayer side of the game. There are new maps and modes, updated slides and jumps, and changes to loadout customisation. Along with all the new bits, Activision announced when you’ll get to take it for a spin. Open beta for PC players begins on Saturday, October 17th.

First up, Treyarch introduces the new maps you’ll be running and gunning through. Armada is an ocean map with ziplines connecting American and Soviet ships. Crossroads is a snowy map in Uzbekistan with several snowmobiles and tanks to snag. You’ll also visit Miami, Moscow, and a location in Angola called Satellite.

As for game modes, familiar multiplayer choices will return, naturally. There’s Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. On the new side, Treyarch introduced VIP Escort where you’ll need to protect one of your own teammates from opponents, a 12 v 12 battle with various vehicles called Combined Arms, and a 40-person mode called Fireteam that puts four teams of ten on bigger maps with objectives. Good luck wrangling your random teammates on that one, folks.



Treyarch are looking to keep all those players together by offering multiplayer across platforms and console generations. Your personal progression will be tied to your Activision account, so you’ll take that with you across platforms too.

PC folks will be playing through Battle.net, where Activision say you’ll have some expanded options. “PC players can expect major improvements made to the Call of Duty PC experience of the past, along with better monitoring widgets, notifications for performance anomalies, additional gameplay settings, and numerous visual features driven by the latest in software innovations,” they say.

Oh, and don’t forget about Call Of Duty: Warzone. The free-to-play COD battle royale will continue, Activision say, adding some Cold War bits along the way.

Alright, alright so there’s new stuff. You’ll be able to try it all yourself during the open beta in October. PC folks will have open access from Saturday, October 17th – Monday, October 19th. Players who’ve pre-ordered on PC can play starting on the 15th. For what it’s worth, there’s a PlayStation exclusive weekend from October 8-12.

Above is the multiplayer trailer, but you can watch the rest of the Cold War multiplayer reveal stream as well. You can also read more about custom loadouts, movement changes, and score streaks on Activision’s website.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming to PC via Battle.net for £50/$60.