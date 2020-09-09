Get five Tropico games for just £9 in Humble's Totally Tropico bundle

Stepping into the shoes of a power hungry dictator might feel a little close to home when your own real-life government is boasting about breaking international law at the moment, but at least Humble’s new Totally Tropico bundle might provide a few laughs along the way. Running from now until September 29th, Tropicos 1-5 are up for grabs here, along with a bunch of DLC for each game, all for a very agreeable sum of £9 / $12. Here’s how it works.

If you’ve ever wanted a comprehensive history lesson on the life and career of Tropico’s El Presidente, the Totally Tropico bundle is a great place to start. In the first bracket, which will set you back a whole 76p in the UK or one whole dollar in the US, you get Tropico 3 and the Tropico Reloaded compilation, which includes the original Tropico, its Paradise Island expansion and Tropico 2: Pirate Cove. In the next price bracket, you get Tropico 4 and a bunch of its accompanying DLC, while the top tier gets you Tropico 5 and another bevy of DLC and expansion packs. The only thing that’s missing is last year’s Tropico 6.

Still, considering everything in the bundle would normally set you back around $110 if you bought everything at full price, getting it all for almost a tenth of the price is a deal even the Presidente would approve of. Here’s everything in full.

Pay the minimum of 76p / $1, and you’ll get:

Tropico 3

Tropico Reloaded

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is £6.25 in the UK at time of writing, you also get:

Tropico 4

Tropico 4: Propaganda!

Tropico 4: Voodoo DLC

Tropico 4: Quick Dry Cement DLC

Tropico 4: Plantador DLC

Tropico 3: Absolute Power expansion

Finally, if you buy the whole bundle for £9.13 / $12, you get all of the above, plus:

Tropico 5

Tropico 5: Espionage

Tropico 5: Waterborne

Tropico 5: Generalissimo

Tropico 5: T-Day

Tropico 5: The Supercomputer

Tropico 4: Modern Times

Tropico 4: Megalopolis DLC

Tropico 4: Pirate Heaven DLC

As per usual, anyone who buys the entire bundle will also get a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, which is Humble’s monthly subscription service. Alas, the voucher is only valid if you’re a new subscriber, but this month you can make said voucher go a lot further than normal thanks to Humble’s current Choice Premium offer. Until October 2nd, new subscribers can get all 12 games from this month’s selection (normally you can only pick a maximum of nine), which includes Forager, Evoland, Catherine Classic, Generation Zero and Vampire: The Masquerade: Coteries of New York to name just a few.

New subscribers can also lock in a year’s subscription to Humble Choice Premium for just £9 / $12 per month instead of the usual £16 / $20 at the moment, too. This offer ends on September 24th, and you can take advantage of it by signing up here – although if you use your free month voucher, you won’t be considered a new subscriber any more if you then try and sign up for this, so you’ll have to decide which one you want to use.

As always, you can choose where your money goes when buying the Totally Tropico bundle, splitting it between the publisher Kalypso Media, Humble and their chosen charity for the month, which is charity: water.