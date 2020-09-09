Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Have you played... Return Of The Obra Dinn?

Ahoy, avast.

James Law

Staff Writer

9th September 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post Header image for obra dinn

Return Of The Obra Dinn is something truly special. I haven’t played a game before or since that forces such high levels of engagement and thought, whilst somehow not feeling like a chore or a hassle.

Dropped off off the coast of Falmouth, you’re tasked with learning what happened to the entire crew of the ill-fated Obra Dinn merchant ship, which mysteriously drifted ashore with heavy damage and no crew. Playing as an insurance investigator for the East India Company isn’t exactly the most delicious or exciting prospect, but your magic pocket watch brings things into sharper focus. 

It allows you to see the exact moment a person died, letting you use contextual clues and the scene of the crime to deduce the identity and fate of each individual, recorded in your diary. 

It all seems rather overwhelming at first – 60 crew members, and you have to identify every single outcome? The game does an excellent job of easing you in though, and you’ll be rewarded for keeping an eye on every single little detail present. 

It’d be ridiculous to mention Return Of The Obra Dinn without mentioning the stunning visual design – if you don’t immediately fall in love with how this game looks then it won’t be for you. The striking monochrome is extremely in your face, and some may not enjoy it, but it honestly left me in awe of how ironically alive this ship feels, and how satisfying it is to get to know every nook and cranny of the place.

The only knock against Return Of The Obra Dinn is that it’ll ruin most other detective games. Games that don’t ask as much of the player and reward them accordingly. It’s just really bloody good. The soundtrack absolutely bangs too.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Return of the Obra Dinn

Worse things happen at sea

73

Return of The Obra Dinn, Paratopic and Hypnospace Outlaw headline IGF's 2019 finalists

8

Return Of The Obra Dinn mysteriously floats into port today

7

Monochrome maritime mystery Return Of The Obra Dinn sets sail next week

21

Latest articles

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden 21 as a stellar free agent

19

Vehicles have returned to Call Of Duty: Warzone

In Adios, you're tired of burying bodies for the mob

4

The Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning remaster has arrived

21