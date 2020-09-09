This game's trailer indicates it is every game that has ever existed, from Zelda to Factorio

If you blink too long while watching the trailer for Craftopia, you might come away thinking it’s a bit like The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild but with farming. No, you should hold your eyelids open with matchsticks so you don’t miss a second of this trailer, which keeps revealing more and more weird features that made me shout WHAT each time it pulled back. This game. Has. Everything. I realise that ↑ image gives away one surprise but there’s so much more you should see for yourself. Come watch.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Right? What a joy as it casually reveals surprise feature after surprise feature.

I see swords, bows, magic spells, giant monsters, and skeletons to smash in dungeons – so far, so fantasy action game – then hunting wildlife, catching critters like Pokémon, hoverboards, motorbikes, dune buggies, parachutes, cute farming, a robot with a spinning wheel of chainsaws to harvest your farm’s lemon trees, a series of conveyor belts feeding live cows directly into a giant stew pot, foxes and giraffes running on treadmills to generate electricity, hoverboard tricks, a gyrocopter, a tank, a biplane with machineguns, and a space rocket oh my god this is Factorio too.

“We have imagined what would happen when we combine our favourite video games altogether,” the developers say. So it’s an open-world sandbox hack ‘n’ slash dungeon-crawling fantasy RPG survival game with farming, hunting, and factory automation.

Our Graham dubbed it “Breadth Of The Wild”. Very good. You should write more, Graham.

If you want to discover what it actually is, you can buy Craftopia on Steam Early Access, or wait a year or so for the full launch. Looking at that Steam page, I also see boats, hot air balloons, fishing, and Fortnite-esque running-up-ramps-as-you-build-them.

The developers, Pocket Pair were also behind Overdungeon, a fun real-time tower defence card game. Experienced in smooshing ideas together, that lot.