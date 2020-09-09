Warzone weapon stats [Season 5]: recoil patterns, damage profiles, range dropoff values, and more
In-depth stats on the new FiNN and all other weapons!
If you’ve searched far and wide for up-to-date, concise, reliable Warzone weapon stats, then breathe a big sigh of relief: they’re waiting for you just below. This Warzone weapon stats guide is fully up-to-date for Season 5 and features tables of data for each gun class, covering everything from damage profiles to handling stats, recoil patterns, damage dropoff values, and much more.
Assault Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Kilo 141
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|30
|1.34s
|267ms
|93.5%
|FAL
|100 | 58 | 49 | 49
|1-3 | 2-5 | 2-6 | 3-8
|470
|20
|1.94s
|228ms
|94%
|M4A1
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|800
|30
|1.39s
|250ms
|95%
|FR 5.56
|64 | 40 | 40 | 40
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8
|560*
|30
|1.65s
|317ms
|93%
|Oden
|77 | 62 | 48 | 48
|2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7
|410
|20
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|M13
|36 | 24 | 24 | 24
|3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14
|900
|30
|1.30s
|250ms
|94%
|FN Scar
|56 | 35 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|570
|20
|1.44s
|266ms
|93%
|AK-47
|56 | 42 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|560
|30
|1.17s
|267ms
|93%
|RAM-7
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|860
|30
|1.62s
|234ms
|95%
|Grau 5.56
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|730
|30
|1.32s
|234ms
|97%
|CR-56
|56 | 42 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-6 | 4-8 | 5-9
|620
|30
|1.70s
|260ms
|93.5%
|AN-94
|46 | 34 | 34 | 29
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|560*
|30
|1.52s
|260ms
|94.5%
Kilo 141: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 31m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 55m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18
FAL: 100 | 58 | 49 | 49 -> 20m -> 92 | 54 | 45 | 45 -> 45m -> 69 | 40 | 34 | 34
M4A1: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 30m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 -> 50m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18
FR 5.56: 24 | 40 | 40 | 40 -> 32.5m -> 51 | 32 | 32 | 32
Oden: 77 | 62 | 48 | 48 -> 42.5m -> 58 | 46 | 36 | 36
M13: 36 | 24 | 24 | 24 -> 37.5m -> 28 | 19 | 19 | 19
FN Scar: 56 | 35 | 35 | 35 -> 32.5m -> 51 | 32 | 32 | 32
AK-47: 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 -> 28m -> 51 | 38 | 32 | 32
RAM-7: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 27.5m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 47.5m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18
Grau 5.56: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 30.5m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 -> 57.5m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18
CR-56: 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 -> 24m -> 51 | 38 | 32 | 32 -> 37m -> 45 | 33 | 28 | 28 -> 45.5m -> 38 | 28 | 24 | 24
AN-94: 46 | 34 | 31 | 29 -> 21m -> 38 | 28 | 26 | 24 -> 31.5m -> 35 | 26 | 24 | 22 -> 44m -> 29 | 20 | 19 | 18
Source: Mutant Media
SMGs – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|AUG
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|750
|25
|1.57s
|250ms
|97%
|P90
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20
|900
|50
|2.09s
|200ms
|97%
|MP5
|49 | 34 | 34 | 30
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15
|800
|30
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
|Uzi
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|590
|32
|1.47s
|184ms
|100%
|Bizon
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|650
|64
|1.72s
|234ms
|97%
|MP7
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18
|950
|40
|1.49s
|200ms
|99%
|Striker 45
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|600
|25
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
|Fennec
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20
|1100
|25
|2.17s
|200ms
|97%
|ISO
|36 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 5-11 | 6-15 | 7-18
|860
|20
|1.30s
|200ms
|98.5%
AUG: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 12.5m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 20m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 30m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16
P90: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 12.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 20m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 27.5m -> 24 | 15 | 15 | 13
MP5: 49 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 9.5m -> 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 18m -> 31 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 26m -> 27 | 19 | 19 | 17
Uzi: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 15m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 22.5m -> 35 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 35m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17
Bizon: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 15m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 25m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 30m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17
MP7: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 12.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 17.5m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 22.5m -> 25 | 16 | 16 | 14
Striker 45: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 22.5m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 40m -> 35 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 50m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17
Fennec: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 11.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 17.5m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 21m -> 24 | 15 | 15 | 13
ISO: 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 16.5m -> 29 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 22m -> 27 | 19 | 19 | 17 -> 35m -> 23 | 16 | 16 | 14
Source: Mutant Media
LMGs – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|PKM
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|750
|100
|6.77s
|434ms
|88%
|SA87
|51 | 40 | 37 | 34
|2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9
|600
|30
|2.24s
|434ms
|92%
|M91
|48 | 35 | 32 | 32
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|660
|100
|6.09s
|420ms
|89%
|MG34
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|860
|50
|7.76s
|467ms
|83%
|Holger-26
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|100
|2.52s
|375ms
|92.5%
|Bruen
|46 | 31 | 31 | 31
|3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12
|750
|100
|4.71s
|450ms
|90%
|FiNN
|36 | 36 | 28 | 28
|3-5 | 5-8 | 6-10 | 7-12
|640
|75
|5.78s
|350ms
|92%
PKM: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 40m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28
SA87: 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 -> 50m -> 43 | 34 | 31 | 29
M91: 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 -> 29m -> 44 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 45m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28
MG34: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 33.5m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28
Holger-26: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 48m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 70m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18
Bruen: 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 -> 32m -> 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 47m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22
FiNN: 36 | 36 | 28 | 28 -> 30m -> 28 | 28 | 22 | 22 -> 42.5m -> 27 | 27 | 21 | 21
FiNN (Adverse): 28 | 28 | 22 | 22 -> 22.5m -> 27 | 27 | 21 | 21 -> 37.5m -> 22 | 22 | 17 | 17
Source: Mutant Media
Marksman Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|EBR-14
|165 | 60 | 60 | 55
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|265
|10
|1.34s
|317ms
|94%
|SKS
|175 | 57 | 52 | 48
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|320
|20
|1.55s
|284ms
|93.5%
|Carbine
|145 | 108 | 90 | 90
|1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4
|90
|6
|0.73s-3.38s
|267ms
|96%
|Kar98K
|250 | 154 | 86 | 86
|1-2 | 1-3 | 1-4 | 1-5
|36.5
|5
|1.95s
|300ms
|93%
|Crossbow
|300 | 120 | 101 | 90
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|14.35
|1
|3.04s
|300ms
|???
Sniper Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Dragunov
|140 | 136 | 70 | 63
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|208
|10
|4s
|484ms
|91%
|Rytec
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|165
|5
|3.15s
|680ms
|???
|HDR
|250 | 112 | 107 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|31.5
|5
|4.4s
|617ms
|87%
|AX-50
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|40
|5
|4.145s
|617ms
|88%
Shotguns – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Model 680
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|70
|8
|7s
|310ms
|R9-0
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|280
|14
|8.81s
|290ms
|725
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|154
|2
|2.59s
|300ms
|Origin 12
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|230
|8
|3.15s
|300ms
|VLK Rogue
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|131
|8
|2.5s
|300ms
Pistols – Warzone weapon stats
|Name
|Damage
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|X16
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|280
|13
|1.68s
|100ms
|1911
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|270
|7
|1.64s
|107ms
|.357
|113 | 77 | 73 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|117
|6
|3s
|167ms
|M19
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|312
|17
|2.14s
|100ms
|.50 GS
|113 | 77 | 77 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|165
|7
|1.9s
|160ms
|Renetti
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|315
|15
|1.74s
|100ms
Warzone weapon stats explained
In case you’re struggling to make sense of the data in the above stat tables, here’s what you need to know:
- The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
- The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
- These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
- At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Over Range. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
- The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media (and their associated mobile app); and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.
- Move % is how fast you can run with this gun, as a percentage of your max speed (i.e. your run speed with no gun equipped).
- There are two spray patterns for each gun to help reveal any randomness/variation between sprays, not because they were made with different configurations of the same gun.
And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides!
