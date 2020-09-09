Warzone weapon stats [Season 5]: recoil patterns, damage profiles, range dropoff values, and more

If you’ve searched far and wide for up-to-date, concise, reliable Warzone weapon stats, then breathe a big sigh of relief: they’re waiting for you just below. This Warzone weapon stats guide is fully up-to-date for Season 5 and features tables of data for each gun class, covering everything from damage profiles to handling stats, recoil patterns, damage dropoff values, and much more.

Assault Rifles – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Kilo 141 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 30 1.34s 267ms 93.5% FAL 100 | 58 | 49 | 49 1-3 | 2-5 | 2-6 | 3-8 470 20 1.94s 228ms 94% M4A1 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 800 30 1.39s 250ms 95% FR 5.56 64 | 40 | 40 | 40 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8 560* 30 1.65s 317ms 93% Oden 77 | 62 | 48 | 48 2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7 410 20 1.95s 367ms 93% M13 36 | 24 | 24 | 24 3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14 900 30 1.30s 250ms 94% FN Scar 56 | 35 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 570 20 1.44s 266ms 93% AK-47 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 560 30 1.17s 267ms 93% RAM-7 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 860 30 1.62s 234ms 95% Grau 5.56 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 730 30 1.32s 234ms 97% CR-56 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-8 | 5-9 620 30 1.70s 260ms 93.5% AN-94 46 | 34 | 34 | 29 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 560* 30 1.52s 260ms 94.5%

Assault Rifles - Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)

Assault Rifles - Damage Over Range

Kilo 141: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 31m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 55m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

FAL: 100 | 58 | 49 | 49 -> 20m -> 92 | 54 | 45 | 45 -> 45m -> 69 | 40 | 34 | 34

M4A1: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 30m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 -> 50m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

FR 5.56: 24 | 40 | 40 | 40 -> 32.5m -> 51 | 32 | 32 | 32

Oden: 77 | 62 | 48 | 48 -> 42.5m -> 58 | 46 | 36 | 36

M13: 36 | 24 | 24 | 24 -> 37.5m -> 28 | 19 | 19 | 19

FN Scar: 56 | 35 | 35 | 35 -> 32.5m -> 51 | 32 | 32 | 32

AK-47: 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 -> 28m -> 51 | 38 | 32 | 32

RAM-7: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 27.5m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 47.5m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

Grau 5.56: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 30.5m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 -> 57.5m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

CR-56: 56 | 42 | 35 | 35 -> 24m -> 51 | 38 | 32 | 32 -> 37m -> 45 | 33 | 28 | 28 -> 45.5m -> 38 | 28 | 24 | 24

AN-94: 46 | 34 | 31 | 29 -> 21m -> 38 | 28 | 26 | 24 -> 31.5m -> 35 | 26 | 24 | 22 -> 44m -> 29 | 20 | 19 | 18 Source: Mutant Media

SMGs – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % AUG 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 750 25 1.57s 250ms 97% P90 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20 900 50 2.09s 200ms 97% MP5 49 | 34 | 34 | 30 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15 800 30 1.70s 200ms 98% Uzi 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16 590 32 1.47s 184ms 100% Bizon 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 650 64 1.72s 234ms 97% MP7 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18 950 40 1.49s 200ms 99% Striker 45 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15 600 25 1.70s 200ms 98% Fennec 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20 1100 25 2.17s 200ms 97% ISO 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 3-8 | 5-11 | 6-15 | 7-18 860 20 1.30s 200ms 98.5%

SMGs - Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)

SMGs - Damage Over Range

AUG: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 12.5m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 20m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 30m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16

P90: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 12.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 20m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 27.5m -> 24 | 15 | 15 | 13

MP5: 49 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 9.5m -> 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 18m -> 31 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 26m -> 27 | 19 | 19 | 17

Uzi: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 15m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 22.5m -> 35 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 35m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17

Bizon: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 15m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 25m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 30m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17

MP7: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 12.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 17.5m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 22.5m -> 25 | 16 | 16 | 14

Striker 45: 55 | 34 | 34 | 30 -> 22.5m -> 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 40m -> 35 | 22 | 22 | 19 -> 50m -> 30 | 19 | 19 | 17

Fennec: 40 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 11.5m -> 32 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 17.5m -> 29 | 18 | 18 | 16 -> 21m -> 24 | 15 | 15 | 13

ISO: 36 | 25 | 25 | 22 -> 16.5m -> 29 | 20 | 20 | 18 -> 22m -> 27 | 19 | 19 | 17 -> 35m -> 23 | 16 | 16 | 14 Source: Mutant Media

LMGs – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 6.77s 434ms 88% SA87 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 2.24s 434ms 92% M91 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 6.09s 420ms 89% MG34 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 7.76s 467ms 83% Holger-26 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 2.52s 375ms 92.5% Bruen 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12 750 100 4.71s 450ms 90% FiNN 36 | 36 | 28 | 28 3-5 | 5-8 | 6-10 | 7-12 640 75 5.78s 350ms 92%

LMGs - Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce)

LMGs - Damage Over Range

PKM: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 40m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

SA87: 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 -> 50m -> 43 | 34 | 31 | 29

M91: 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 -> 29m -> 44 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 45m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

MG34: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 33.5m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

Holger-26: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 48m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 70m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

Bruen: 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 -> 32m -> 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 47m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22

FiNN: 36 | 36 | 28 | 28 -> 30m -> 28 | 28 | 22 | 22 -> 42.5m -> 27 | 27 | 21 | 21

FiNN (Adverse): 28 | 28 | 22 | 22 -> 22.5m -> 27 | 27 | 21 | 21 -> 37.5m -> 22 | 22 | 17 | 17 Source: Mutant Media

Marksman Rifles – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % EBR-14 165 | 60 | 60 | 55 1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 265 10 1.34s 317ms 94% SKS 175 | 57 | 52 | 48 1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 320 20 1.55s 284ms 93.5% Carbine 145 | 108 | 90 | 90 1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4 90 6 0.73s-3.38s 267ms 96% Kar98K 250 | 154 | 86 | 86 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-4 | 1-5 36.5 5 1.95s 300ms 93% Crossbow 300 | 120 | 101 | 90 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 14.35 1 3.04s 300ms ???

Sniper Rifles – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Dragunov 140 | 136 | 70 | 63 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 208 10 4s 484ms 91% Rytec 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 165 5 3.15s 680ms ??? HDR 250 | 112 | 107 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 31.5 5 4.4s 617ms 87% AX-50 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 40 5 4.145s 617ms 88%

Shotguns – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Model 680 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 70 8 7s 310ms R9-0 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 280 14 8.81s 290ms 725 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 154 2 2.59s 300ms Origin 12 208 | 204 | 204 | 204 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 230 8 3.15s 300ms VLK Rogue 300 | 300 | 300 | 300 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 131 8 2.5s 300ms

Pistols – Warzone weapon stats

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS X16 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 280 13 1.68s 100ms 1911 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 270 7 1.64s 107ms .357 113 | 77 | 73 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 117 6 3s 167ms M19 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 312 17 2.14s 100ms .50 GS 113 | 77 | 77 | 70 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 165 7 1.9s 160ms Renetti 72 | 42 | 36 | 33 2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11 315 15 1.74s 100ms

Warzone weapon stats explained

In case you’re struggling to make sense of the data in the above stat tables, here’s what you need to know:

The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.

stats are in the form of damage. The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP . These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.

stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at . At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Over Range . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.

and . Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them. The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media (and their associated mobile app); and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.

Move % is how fast you can run with this gun, as a percentage of your max speed (i.e. your run speed with no gun equipped).

is how fast you can run with this gun, as a percentage of your max speed (i.e. your run speed with no gun equipped). There are two spray patterns for each gun to help reveal any randomness/variation between sprays, not because they were made with different configurations of the same gun.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides!