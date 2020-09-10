Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner, and we now have quite a lot of information about how this high-octane FPS will differ from its predecessors. In this Black Ops loadout guide, we’ll reveal everything you need to know about creating your own loadout class, along with all the equipment, perks, and wildcards you can use to craft your own top-tier loadouts.

In this Black Ops Cold War loadouts guide:



Black Ops Cold War loadouts: Create A Class explained

In Black Ops Cold War, loadouts (or classes) are laid out in a similar way to Modern Warfare, but with an even greater emphasis towards customisation thanks to their new Create A Class system.

Each Cold War loadout includes:

1 primary weapon

1 secondary weapon

1 lethal equipment

1 tactical equipment

1 Field Upgrade

3 Perks

1 Wildcard

Unlike previous Black Ops titles’ “Pick Ten” system, you will always have access to each of these aspects of your loadout, rather than having to sacrifice some aspects to gain others.

Below we’ll walk you through each of these aspects of the Create A Class system in Black Ops Cold War, along with the choices you have that we currently know about. Note that there will very likely be a significantly larger pool of weapons, perks, and equipment to choose between at launch, but here are the choices that have been confirmed so far.

Black Ops Cold War weapons list

As per Modern Warfare, weapons in Cold War are divided into various categories, each of which belong to either the primary weapons list or the secondary weapons list. The only major departure from Modern Warfare is that shotguns in Cold War will be classed as secondary weapons alongside pistols and launchers.

Below you can take a look at all the weapons that were included in the Cold War alpha play session. For more information on each one (along with rumoured upcoming guns), be sure to check out our Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons guide!

Primary weapons:

AK-74u (SMG)

MP5 (SMG)

Type 821 (SMG)

XM4 (Assault Rifle)

Krig 6 (Assault Rifle)

AK-47 (Assault Rifle)

M16 (Tactical Rifle)

Type 63 (Tactical Rifle)

RPD (LMG)

Stoner 63 (LMG)

LW3 – Tundra (Sniper Rifle)

Pelington 703 (Sniper Rifle)

Secondary weapons:

1911 (Pistol)

Diamatti (Pistol)

Hauer 77 (Shotgun)

Gallo SA12 (Shotgun)

Cigma 2 (Launcher)

Black Ops Cold War equipment list

Every loadout in Black Ops Cold War gives you access to three types of equipment, and you can only pick one from each category. These three types are Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrades. That’s another departure from Modern Warfare: Field Upgrades are now integrated into loadouts rather than a choice you pick which persists across all loadouts.

With each life in Cold War you’ll have by default one of each of your Lethal and Tactical equipment to use. But Field Upgrades aren’t immediately accessible: they need time to charge up and become available to use, although you can decrease the charge up time required by earning kills and increasing your score.

Lethal Equipment:

C4

Frag Grenade

Molotov (existence inferred from Flak Jacket Perk)

Tactical Equipment:

Smoke Grenade

Stun Grenade

Flash Grenade (existence inferred from Tactical Mask Perk)

Gas Grenade (existence inferred from Tactical Mask Perk)

Field Upgrades:

Field Mic Charge Time: 195s Deployable recording device which highlights enemy sounds on your minimap.

Jammer Charge Time: 150s Deployable jammer which disables enemy Field Upgrades and degrades enemy minimaps within its AoE.

Proximity Mine Charge Time: 120s Throwable mine which explodes shortly after an enemy runs (or drives) over it. Does not detect crouched enemies.

SAM Turret Charge Time: 225s A deployable turret which launches missiles at enemy air scorestreaks and aircraft.



Black Ops Cold War perks list

Perks also make a return in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and as usual they are organised into three groups. From each of these groups you can pick one Perk to include in your loadout – unless you are using the Perk Greed wildcard (more on this below).

Here are all the perks that were included in the Cold War alpha playtest.

Tier 1 Perks:

Engineer Detect enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls. See enemy scorestreaks on your minimap. Re-roll Care Packages.

Flak Jacket Take reduced damage from enemy explosives and molotovs.

Tactical Mask Resistance to Flash Grenades and Stun Grenades. Immune to Gas.



Tier 2 Perks:

Quartermaster Recharge equipment over 25 seconds.

Scavenger Replenish ammo from fallen players.

Tracker See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s minimap.



Tier 3 Perks:

Cold Blooded AI-controlled scorestreaks will not target you. Player-controlled scorestreaks will not highlight you. Undetectable on thermal scopes. Players in vehicles won’t see your nameplate.

Ghost Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you’re moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

Ninja Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Mic Field Upgrade.



Black Ops Cold War wildcards list

Wildcards are a new feature in Black Ops Cold War, and they certainly look like game-changers. For each loadout you can select a single wildcard, which gives you a major benefit in one particular area of your loadout. Currently we only know of four wildcards, but there may be more on the way.

Danger Close Spawn with max ammo and one extra Lethal and Tactical equipment use each.

Gunfighter Allows 8 attachments on your primary weapon instead of 5.

Law Breaker Equip any weapon in either slot (allowing for two primary weapons), and equip any three Perks regardless of tier.

Perk Greed Equip three extra Perks (one from each tier).



And that’s everything we know so far on the loadouts and Create A Class system in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Be sure to keep checking back, because we’ll be working hard on keeping this page up-to-date with all the latest knowledge!