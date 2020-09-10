DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
DAYS TO GO
FIND OUT MORE
1

Massive multiplayer stunt 'em up Riders Republic flips out next year

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

10th September 2020 / 9:51PM

If you pull of a flip and nobody’s around to see it, is it even really gnarly? Fortunately, that won’t be a problem in Riders Republic, a whopping great extreme sports romp announced during tonight’s Ubisoft Forward showcase – one that plans to set you and up to 49 other bikers, boarders, and wingsuited adrenaline junkies loose on a mountain valley to prove, once and for all, who’s the coolest kid around.

How does one found a Republic for biker-boys, you ask? Well, here’s an off-brand Jack Black to fill you in.

As you’ll immediately notice, the Republic isn’t just for motocross maestros. You’ve got pedal bikes, wingsuits, snowboard and skis (the nerd’s snowboard), each bringing their own flavour of extreme stunting. Want to do some ol’ fashioned Trials’ing? Hop on a BMX and get hopping downhill. Feel like engaging in some Tony Hawk-style multiplayer stunt-battles? Strap on a board and start chaining those combos, pal.

The glue connecting this X-Games chimaera together is a big, online open world, one that itself has been smashed together as a “greatest hits” of North America’s pointiest hills. Sequoia Park, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain and aw, all snuggled up together in a geological abomination for 50 players to tear across at once.

While you can all go off your separate ways in this MMOBMX arena, the biggest event of the season are Mass Start Races. 50 players are lined up at the top of a cliff, a finish line is painted somewhere down the bottom, and then a horn blows to let the lot loose. It all looks a bit barmy, like if Fall Guys took place entirely on motocross bikes.

Riders Republic launches on Uplay and the Epic Games Store on February 25th, 2021.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ubisoft VR space game AGOS looks awfully familiar, from Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion DLC will bring back Aiden Pearce, still wearing his iconic cap

7

Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is playing an encore this Winter

4

Immortals Fenyx Rising is like if Assassin's Creed had a Zelda baby and Ubi got custody

Print the myth

1

Latest articles

Ubisoft VR space game AGOS looks awfully familiar, from Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs: Legion DLC will bring back Aiden Pearce, still wearing his iconic cap

7

Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is playing an encore this Winter

4

Immortals Fenyx Rising is like if Assassin's Creed had a Zelda baby and Ubi got custody

Print the myth

1