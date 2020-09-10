Massive multiplayer stunt 'em up Riders Republic flips out next year

If you pull of a flip and nobody’s around to see it, is it even really gnarly? Fortunately, that won’t be a problem in Riders Republic, a whopping great extreme sports romp announced during tonight’s Ubisoft Forward showcase – one that plans to set you and up to 49 other bikers, boarders, and wingsuited adrenaline junkies loose on a mountain valley to prove, once and for all, who’s the coolest kid around.

How does one found a Republic for biker-boys, you ask? Well, here's an off-brand Jack Black to fill you in.



As you’ll immediately notice, the Republic isn’t just for motocross maestros. You’ve got pedal bikes, wingsuits, snowboard and skis (the nerd’s snowboard), each bringing their own flavour of extreme stunting. Want to do some ol’ fashioned Trials’ing? Hop on a BMX and get hopping downhill. Feel like engaging in some Tony Hawk-style multiplayer stunt-battles? Strap on a board and start chaining those combos, pal.

The glue connecting this X-Games chimaera together is a big, online open world, one that itself has been smashed together as a “greatest hits” of North America’s pointiest hills. Sequoia Park, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain and aw, all snuggled up together in a geological abomination for 50 players to tear across at once.

While you can all go off your separate ways in this MMOBMX arena, the biggest event of the season are Mass Start Races. 50 players are lined up at the top of a cliff, a finish line is painted somewhere down the bottom, and then a horn blows to let the lot loose. It all looks a bit barmy, like if Fall Guys took place entirely on motocross bikes.

Riders Republic launches on Uplay and the Epic Games Store on February 25th, 2021.