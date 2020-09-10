Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2 Best Warzone loadouts for Season 5

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Our favourite 500GB WD Blue SSD is down to $55 today

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

10th September 2020 / 3:09PM

A photo of the WD Blue SN550

I’ll take any chance I get to talk about the excellent WD Blue SN550, because if you’re in the market for a new NVMe SSD, there really isn’t anything better for the money – especially when you can nab a 500GB one for just $55 over at Newegg today, putting this particular capacity at its lowest ever price.

You’ll need to apply the promo code 93XPS82 at checkout to get the Blue SN550 at its discounted price of $55, otherwise you’ll end up paying its regular cost of $60. Still, while a saving of $5 might not sound like much overall, that’s still $5 cheaper than what you’ll pay over at Amazon US right now, and it’s definitely a whole lot better than opting for the smaller 250GB version, which has gone up in price from a very good $43 to a not very good $50 in just the last couple of days.

Besides, $55 is still the lowest price I’ve seen for the 500GB model of the SN550, and my Amazon price tracker confirms it. Indeed, the last time it was this cheap on Amazon was a single day back in March, where it dropped to $55 for 24 hours. Then it went back up to its usual price of $65, and has been fluctuating between $65 and $70 ever since. It was only during the middle of August it dropped to a steady $60, so in terms of historic pricing, it’s still a pretty decent saving.

Unfortunately, Newegg’s promo code only applies to the 500GB model of the Blue SN550, so you won’t be able to use it to get a better deal on its other 250GB and 1TB size capacities. I should also note that while the 1TB model might look tempting at a supposed $25 off, it hasn’t cost $130 in absolutely ages. In fact, $105 is pretty standard for the 1TB SN550 these days, although it can actually be found slightly cheaper elsewhere (namely Amazon) for $104 right now.

Alas, as you may have seen from my most recent update to our jumbo SSD deals hub, there’s sadly no equivalent deal for those after a 500GB in the UK right now. Instead, the 500GB SN550 is currently sitting at £62 at Amazon UK, which isn’t bad looking back at its historic prices that have tended to hover around the £70 mark ever since the middle of April, but it was only a couple of weeks ago that it dipped to a much more attractive £57.

The 1TB model isn’t a particularly good buy in the UK right now, either, as this has also recently gone up to £108 on Amazon (which is sadly still the cheapest place around right now), having previously been just £95 for much of August.

Other SSDs are available, of course, so make sure you have a read of our regularly updated SSD deals hub to see all the best prices on other bits of RPS recommended storage before you buy.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hunters are Destiny's most popular class, but by less than I'd guess

1

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Rio Major cancelled, and Valve addresses cheating coaches

These 16GB Corsair RAM kits are down to £54 / $60 right now

3

Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Learn how Cold War's new Create A Class system works

Latest articles

Hunters are Destiny's most popular class, but by less than I'd guess

1

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Rio Major cancelled, and Valve addresses cheating coaches

These 16GB Corsair RAM kits are down to £54 / $60 right now

3

Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Learn how Cold War's new Create A Class system works