Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is playing an encore this Winter

It’s 2010, Michael Cera is playing a bass guitar, and every guy your age is wearing that Plumtree top. It’s peak Pilgrim, baby, which means you’re probably playing Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game. Four years later, and the banger of a beat ’em up will be impossible to play. Six agonising years after that, at a Ubisoft Forward event one September eve, the publishers will announce that they’re bringing it back with a Complete Edition this winter.

I don’t say this lightly, but please, please crank up the volume before hitting play. You can thank me later.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game is, shockingly, a game of millenial college hit comic series Scott Pilgrim VS The World (and not, notably, the Cera fronted film). A fairly traditionally-styled beat ’em up, the game itself was a proper stunner – painting incredible pixel-art interpretations of comic scenes, backed by an all-timer of an Anamanaguchi album.

I’d actually only ever played the demo back in the day, and remember it being a pretty decent side-scrolling bash ’em up. But the Scott Pilgrim game has been a real sticking point for a lotta people over the years – and it’s largely because, after 2014, it was impossible to get yourself a copy thanks to license expirations. Ever since, there’s been a clamour to get the game back on sale, with original author Bryan Lee O’Malley amongst the #bringbackthescottpilgrimgame campaigners.

Last month, O’Malley tweeted that Ubisoft had “reached out” regarding a return. Granted, it’s a bit rubbish that Ubisoft chose to wait so long to make the thing playable again. As a very slight consolation, Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game returns as a Complete Edition, including both the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells DLC characters.

Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game will launch on Uplay sometime this winter. It’ll also be on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Stadia.